A TikTok video of people having a fun night out went viral

The clip showed the passionate groovists doing the most to a hit song

Online users were amused by the video of the people doing the most

Some party animal went viral on TikTok. The short-form video platform's users enjoyed the bizarre dance video.

Tembisa residents were having fun in a TikTok video. Image: Leon Sadiki

Online users were amused by the video of the groovists. People were raving after seeing the joy the group expressed.

In a TikTok video, @mathandaa303 showed viewers that they did not let the rain stop their fun. The caption detailed that the dancers were in Tembisa, but they were grooving to Limpopo house music. Groovists were splashing and busting amapiano moves in a flooded ditch without a care in the world.

Township residents grooved despite the rain. Image: Leon Sadiki

South Africa amused groovists

People were amused by the moves the groovists slayed in the rain. Some online users thought the song that Tembisa residents were dancing to was unexpected, as it was a Limpopo genre. The clip by @mathandaa303 impressed many viewers. Watch the video of the people dancing below:

Pharaoh🇿🇦 was amused by the people's dance routine:

"During the times of Noah some were busy dancing before the flood🤔"

Sue-ann Emelda Makgaila wanted to join in on the fun:

"My level of stress need this kind of vibe 😂🤣"

Sereti enjoyed seeing people have fun:

"Let's allow people to do what they want to do.... This is fun if you ask me."

umba.🆎ulele🤎🏀 wrote:

"I think South Africa is one of the best countries in Africa, almost in the world 😩😭tell me if I'm lying?"

maT wondered how they were dancing in the rain:

"Guys, where are your cellphones🤔"

DIPOPZA15 was amused by the groovists:

"People are washing their sins of 2025🤣"

Madumane 💯 was puzzled:

"I'm confused, is there a Tembisa in Limpopo, or is this the real Thembisa that we all know 🤣💯"

YV Marvelous💙🤍 was impressed by the dedicated groovists:

"Come rain or sunshine, December ke December Boss😂"

Sue-ann Emelda Makgaila admitted:

"My level of stresses need this kind of vibe 😂😂🤣🤣😂"

Aunty Shirl was amused by mess the dancers were making:

"The new tekkies shame 😂😂😂😂no stress enjoy 💃🏼💃🏼💃🏼💃🏼

Pinky Maphosa enjoyed the spectacle:

"I don't blame you guys if I have strong shoes, l was going to join you 🤣🔥👌"

TULU wanted to know:

"This is the only thing we're gonna enjoy this festive because it's raining every day 😂"

Carroll Lebo🌹joked about the rain dance:

"With an Original sneaker, you can’t jump like this in the water, no never 🤣"

mapule mphahlele was amused by the clip:

"Wow at least bahlatswa memoya every good cleansing 🥰"

