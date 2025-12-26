A woman in the Eastern Cape, celebrating the festive season, was met with a disaster

The lady was vibing when a man tried to join her and ruined the moment

People were amused after seeing the big mess the woman dealt with during umgidi season

In a TikTok video, people got to see chaos at the end of the year, even in the Eastern Cape. Online users were amused by the lady's unfortunate incident.

A man ruined the food at an umgidi in a TikTok video. Image: @akhonasijula02

Source: TikTok

The video of the woman amassed thousands of likes. Many commented on the video of the woman whose joy during umgidi was squashed.

In a TikTok video @akhonasijula02 looked happy during umigidi. She was carrying a pot on her head while vibing. A man came from behind her to join in on the fun. When he wrapped his arm around her neck, she lost balance of the pot full of food, which came tumbling down.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

Umgidi refers to traditional celebrations in Xhosa culture for young men returning from initiation, according to Lit Net. Imgidi usually take place around the Christmas season and is a time for families to gather to feast and celebrate the end of the year. Food is a core part of the imgidi season; families prepare food in large quantities to feed guests. Imgidi events usually take place in people's ancestral homes.

Imgidi is to celebrate initiates and happens in December season. Image: Per-Anders Pettersson

Source: Getty Images

South Africa jokes about umgidi mess

People were stunned by a video of the incident during umgidi. Many joked about the man in the clip by @akhonasijula02 brought bad luck. Watch the video of the umgidi below:

thembamasuluke commented:

"That food was not meant to be taken home it was poison 😂😂"

PROFESSOR wrote:

"I was enjoying the video until ibhodo liwa kwamoshakala."

user888226529785 appreciated the scene's beauty:

"Looks so Peaceful There👌👌👌,no NEIGHBOURS😂🤣😂I can

Sphile_Cele shared:

"After all computers crash, people die, and relationships fall apart, the best we can do is… 😭"

Thandiwe Dlamini wrote:

"I envy people who capture dramatic moments 😂"

EngineerKid@04🌈🏳️‍🌈🏳️‍🌈 remarked:

"Always that one uncle who unites the family."

ngyaphila 25th wrote:

"😭🤣🤣🤣🤣DIRECTOR asking camera woman is that on record?"

Queen Mother 👸 was amused:

"Happiness goes wrong 🤣"

Others criticised the woman for putting a pot on her head:

S I T H I said:

"Kodwa umama uyathandwa nguMzoxolo bethuna 🥹😂"

xolilenoksdube remarked:

"Kodwake yena umama u ethi kuzokwenzeka ntoni (What did she think was going to happen?)

osie Ngcobo was amused:

"😂😂😂😂 uzoblema uzethemba kube kunguwe upaqiysi nebhodwe phezu kwekhanda kodwa auntie naye😂"

Takaaneshnodamme wrote:

"Ubuyile uboy egoli, excitement ibhalwe ebsweni kuchithwa nezo rice."

Phathi_themedium commented:

"Who can do this ekhaya ndiyacinga 😂😂😂😂😂 that time uvuke ngo06:00 am for lomgqusho."

Other Briefly News stories about parties

Source: Briefly News