South Africans never fail to bring a vibe even in situations where nature decides to bring bad rainy weather in the middle of a concert

In a video uploaded on TikTok, the people were having fun at a concert that took place in a stadium despite the weather being bad

The online community reacted to the clip, with many loving the attendees for not letting the rain ruin their fun time

A video of people having the most fun despite the unfavourable rainy weather has circulated on social media. The people were dancing like there was no tomorrow.

In the TikTok video uploaded by @djzand, a lot of people are seen at a concert that took place in a stadium. The attendees were having a good time when the weather decided to take a turn for the worse - it rained. However, despite the unfavourable weather, like the true South Africans, they continued with their fun and danced.

People can be seen with their camp chairs on their heads while others take the show's banners and place them on their heads to avoid rain. The peeps indeed will have something to tell in their future about the day.

Peeps continue with fun despite bad weather

Watch the TikTok video below:

TikTokkers love Mzansi peeps high spirits

The video raked over 300k views, with many online users applauding the people for not letting the bad weather ruin their fun. Some threw in hilarious jokes.

@Ed Edd Eddy wondered:

"Going home was not an option? aowa ."

@Kabelo Mofokeng laughed:

"A place where you find many congregation than church."

@maGla commented:

"No rain shall prosper."

@Yim uZee Benithini? was entertained:

"I love my country ."

@Caroline@nkambule stanned:

"SA by fire by force ❤️❤️."

Groovists continue with fun despite bad weather

In another story, Briefly News reported about partygoers who danced the night away in rainy weather.

@KaizerBeatZ_ shared a 30-second clip of the local partygoers on Twitter and Saffas are loving the fact that they didn't allow anything to stop their party. The large group of groovists did not let Mother Nature get in the way of their plans as they held up their drinks and shook their booties.

