A woman played an unfair game when she surprised her man with the "if you move" trending TikTok challenge

The gentleman was carrying a lot of heavy bags when the lady pulled the stunt while she was only carrying her little handbag

The online community reacted to the video, with many laughing at the guy and some pointing out the unfairness of the lady

A duo participates in a trending TikTok challenge, leaving online users in stitches. Images: @ortizfamily275

A couple took part in the popular "if you move" TikTok challenge and left the internet users in stitches. in the challenge, one tells the other what they have to do if they move first. For example, one could tell the other to wash the dishes if they moved first.

In the TikTok video uploaded by @ortizfamily275, the couple can be seen walking in their house. They were seemingly from shopping as the man was carrying shopping bags. The gent was walking behind his girlfriend when she shouted "Whoever moves has to wash all the clothes."

The challenge was hilariously unfair because the man was carrying a lot of heavy stuff while the lady was only carrying her little handbag. The couple had fun, mostly the woman while doing the trending challenge.

Duo partake in popular TikTok challenge

Watch the funny TikTok video below:

Netizens laugh at the couple's participation in the challenge

The video garnered over 1 million views, with many online users laughing at the duo and some hilariously making jokes and pointing out the unfairness of the woman.

@Rod Castor wrote:

"She’s wrong for that ."

@Delaida pointed out:

"Ma’am you lost in the first 3 seconds! When he said you shook your head! "

@GnB commented:

"LOL."

@clause_20 said:

"I would have just act like I didn't hear while putting them stuff down an asking her what did she say."

@Jackeline was entertained:

" I laughed way too hard."

Woman makes people laugh during 30 seconds game

In another story, Briefly News reported about a man who played 30 seconds on a first date.

@jafta.q shared a TikTok video of what seems to be a double date. In the video, there are two gents and two ladies. They are sitting around the table playing a game of 30 Seconds. One guy asks the name of South Africa's cricket national team. One of the girls gave an off-rail answer that got everyone on the table laughing. The girl said it was Springboks instead of Proteas.

