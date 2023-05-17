This couple had people gasping for air as they watched them play the TikTok Afrikaans word-guessing game

TikTok user @kaylou012 claims his lady chose this game as she knew he'd fail dismally at it

The couple's attempt was shocking, and people loved every second of the hilarious incorrect answers

Couple antics make for some of the most interesting content. This young and fun Mzansi couple had people crying tears of laughter thanks to their hilarious TikTok Afrikaans word guessing game video.

No matter how long you have been together, throw a couple into a game, and their competitive sides are sure to get the better of at least one of them.

Mzansi couple tries the TikTok Afrikaans word guessing game

TikTok user @kaylou012 shared a video of him and his lady playing the Afrikaans word guessing game. He claims she picked this one as she knows his Afrikaans is not great.

The poor guy's Afrikaans was so bad that all he could come up with for the letter M was mom! Take a look:

Mzansi laughs at the couple's attempt to play the game

These two are hilarious! While the woman didn't do too badly, her man was a laugh. This word game is not easy, but it definitely makes for a good laugh.

Read some of the comments:

Lenha Jacobs said:

“Blind leading the blind I laughed so much.”

Velenca Davidson❤️ said:

“It's where are you from for medatooooom”

Fundi_Kumalo said:

“I’m so finished datoom.”

Delano Ryan Blom said:

“I honestly understand… I was also struggling with y’all, that language ”

MissMalan said:

“lmaothis is so cute”

