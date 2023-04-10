A sweet Mzansi teacher played a fun food game with his students and shared it on TikTok

TikTok user @nqobathabede shared a video showing his girls having the best time in class

Mzansi thanked the man for showing such care to his students and laughed at their antics

A man who goes by the TikTok handle @nqobathabede is a dedicated teacher who has gained a large following as a result of the care he shows to his students. A recent video he posted of them playing a food challenge game went viral.

TikTok user @nqobathabede shared a video showing his girls having the best time in class.

It takes a social type of person to teach. This man has won awards for his dedication, and Mzansi loves him.

TikTok video shows male educator playing food game with students

The awesome teacher, @nqobathabede, decided to play another food challenge game with his girls. The game's objective is to toss the bottle and get it to land right side up, giving you free rein to chow down until the next person gets it right.

Take a look at the video he shared:

Mzansi loves seeing the caring teacher and his students having fun

The people of Mzansi are so grateful to see educators like this who truly care for students. The comments were filled with praise and laughter over the good time that was had.

Read some of the sweet comments:

@katsmoosa said:

“I would’ve eaten the whole chicken ”

@khutsoramashala55 said:

“Ncooo this is interesting I can't stop watching this.”

@Zoey said:

“They are so neat bahle obundle❤️”

@KLIO_LOWAKASHAZIE said:

“ Would have drank first before eating.”

