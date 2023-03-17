South Africans showed love to dedicated school teachers who went above and beyond for their students

A gorgeous mathematics teacher got praised by SA for simplifying a divisions lesson for her young pupils

Four other school teachers won SA's heart for their unconventional teaching methods shown in viral TikTok videos

Teachers do not get enough credit for their hard work and important role in shaping young minds. They are unsung heroes, often taken for granted even though teaching is a noble profession.

Great teachers who are passionate about their job and love children are hard to find. Teaching is complex and involves dealing with impressionable children with different personalities.

Briefly News compiled five stories of remarkable teachers who have performed their duties excellently and positively made a difference in their student's lives. Below are the teachers that SA celebrated on social media:

Female mathematics teacher's division lesson in Sesotho goes viral

A Mathematics teacher caught the country's attention when she posted a TikTok video of her division lesson that she conducted in Sesotho. People were amazed that she was explaining the sums in her students' home language to make it easy for them to understand.

Look at the teacher's lesson:

Vibrant SA teacher jumps rope with students at break time, SA praises cool educator

A young teacher, @lungymaziya, played a jump rope game with her students during the school break. Mzansi loved her fun interaction with the school kids, and they gave her flowers in the comments section. The video went viral and got 1.1 million views.

See the video of the teacher below:

Mzansi Life Science educator teaches students complex concepts with song and dance

A vibey teacher, @lwethu.u, incorporated her student's love for dancing and singing to teach them science. The video of her unique teaching method blew up online, and 1.9 million South Africans and many were awed by her students' participation in class.

See the Life Science song below:

Popular Life Science teacher SammyKayWhite runs into students singing his teachings

Another Life Science teacher, @sammykaywhite, witnessed first-hand how effective his lessons in isiZulu were. While driving, he came across a group of his students singing his lesson and recorded them.

Listen to the Zulu Life Science song:

Matric teacher gets 100% pass rate for her subject and celebrates with a dance

At the beginning of the year, a matric teacher celebrated after all her students passed their exams and busted moves at the school assembly. The schoolchildren were hyped by her dance and cheered for her in the heartwarming video posted by @thoko958.

Here is the clip of the teacher's celebration underneath:

