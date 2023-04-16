Getting older is unavoidable, but that doesn't mean you can't still have the time of your life at any age

Four older women caused quite a stir in a hilarious video where they can be seen having a blast on the jumping castle

The internet found the video so funny, with some offering jokes about the situation, but most agreed the hardworking woman deserved a break

PAY ATTENTION: Celebrate South African innovators, leaders and trailblazers with us! Click to check out Women of Wonder 2022 by Briefly News!

Age is mandatory, but acting your age is a choice. A video of some senior ladies reliving their glory days on a jumping castle became a social media sensation.

TikTok shows elderly women enjoying a jumping castle. Image: @ericnezhelele

Source: TikTok

The video posted by @ericnenzhelele showed four middle-aged women acting like kids when they saw the jumping castle. Everyone watching the video found the scene delightful and couldn't help but smile.

The video of the older women got over 250K people giggling

Jokes immediately began pouring in after the TikTok was uploaded. Some netizens thought the women were overjoyed because they had finally collected the monthly "black tax" from their sons.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Some people thought it was a more heartwarming video. It recognized that these were probably hardworking moms who needed a little fun.

Watch the video here:

Mzansi was ready with the jokes over the video

The comments alone made people laugh, even if they hadn't watched the video. Everyone, not just the older ladies, seemed to enjoy the scene.

Briefly News compiled the best comments:

@blessed123grace thought their children were behind this:

"God bless their sons more and more."

@paulmab0 thought they knew where this took place:

"Somewhere in Limpopo."

@tshibii thought the scene was good for the soul:

"If minding your own business was a person, today is our day; let's enjoy. "

Kind 56-year-old from Cape Town feeds over 500 needy folks on birthday, shares bash with community

Older women everywhere seem to be living their best lives. Briefly News reported on a community worker from Cape Town who shared her birthday with people in need.

Beryl Williams turned 56 on March 27, and instead of celebrating herself, she did something special. Her day was spent giving out food and treats to kids and adults in Phumlani Village, an informal settlement near her.

The kind woman and her meals were enjoyed by people who needed them the most.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News