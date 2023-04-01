A caring community worker from Cape Town recently shared her birthday with the needy in her neighbourhood

Beryl Williams turned 56 on 27 March and spent her special day handing out food and treats to both kids and adults in Phumlani Village informal near Lotus River

The kind woman also provides humanitarian aid and meals to people who need it most

A loving woman from Cape Town wonderfully spent her 56th birthday feeding the needy and having a big bash with the Phumlani Village informal settlement near Lotus River, where she resides.

Beryl Williams fed the needy on her special day. Image: Beryl Williams/Supplied.

Beryl Williams fed over 500 people, including adults and children, with cake, rolls, doughnuts, and yummy food just some of the treats she shared with the community.

In a previous interview with Briefly News, the lovely lady shared that her mom inspired her love of giving back.

Now, in a follow-up chat, the mom describes how enjoyable her birthday was and how much she enjoyed sharing it with others:

“I also handed out party packets. Some of the kids I fed don’t even know what it’s like to celebrate a birthday.

"That is why I decided that whenever it is my birthday, I would enjoy it with them.

“The joy on their faces really made me cry. I felt like a queen. They made my day.”

The good Samaritan feeds people weekly

Beryl, lovingly known as ‘Aunty B’ and ‘Aunty Girly’, runs a feeding scheme and often provides aid to the needy in and around Lotus River.

Talking to The Daily Voice, Beryl explained that she fed 200 people on her birthday in 2022, but it was not enough for everyone who showed up.

Describing her beautiful 56th birthday, Beryl joyfully lamented that there was a red carpet, tables, balloons, and an overall feeling of festivity in the air:

“On the menu, we had lamb knuckles with fresh veggies. I also had noodles. It was a very big pot of food.”

Despite not working, Beryl has made it her mission to care for the community. What an inspiration!

