Anele Mdoda values simple and affordable dates, advocating for enjoyable experiences over extravagant spending

She shared her preference for kota and ice cream dates, emphasising the importance of dating someone who appreciates you

Social media users agreed with her, sharing their own affordable date ideas and highlighting the joy in these seemingly small gestures

Anele Mdoda may be successful, but she also enjoys simple dates. The radio and TV personality gave her followers a breakdown of affordable dates she loves going with her significant other.

Anele Mdoda has shared her ideal affordable dates to go on. Image: @zintathu

Source: Instagram

Anele Mdoda says she enjoys affordable dates

Social media has set the bar very high for people in relationships. Many South Africans always want to go on fancy dates, using lots of money.

Media personality Anele Mdoda recently weighed in on the conversation about expensive dates and said not all dates should be expensive. The star even gave examples of the affordable dates she loves going on, She tweeted:

"Not every date has to be R2000 much like not every date has to be R400. I love Kota dates and Ice cream dates!!!!

I’m like a kid when taken on an ice cream date. Double buttermilk dipped in caramel sauce at the Pantry is R80 a cone. Ya’ll need to date women who like you that’s all."

Fans agree with Anele Mdoda

Social media users echoed the same sentiments with Anele Mdoda. Others even added examples of the cheap dates they also enjoy.

@MarciaTeee said:

"The thing is, when you are used to finer things in life even R200 will be enough when you go out with someone you really like "

@joshuagxekwa commented:

"Absolutely, there's a restaurant called Cosmo Dumplings, they serve the best traditional dishes in Joburg please do check them out. They are affordable too!"

@sonicate120935 added:

"I totally agree, I always tell the ladies that. Some of them abandiva ukuba ndizama ukuthini."

@nozzybotsho said:

"True, my husband took me on a date on Tuesday. I got myself a green smooth he got a waffle with ice cream and we shared a sandwich... absolutely loved it."

