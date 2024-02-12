BBMzansi stars Mpumi and Jareed recently discussed black tax in a thought-provoking conversation

Fans praised the stars for their honest and relatable discussion, with others sharing the video and noting its widespread relevance

Social media reactions highlighted viewers' surprise at Jareed's depth and praised Mpumi for bringing out the best in him

Big Brother Mzansi stars Mpumi and Jareed recently had a thought-provoking conversation about black tax. A video of the reality TV stars' chat is making rounds on social media.

‘Big Brother Mzansi’ stars Mpumi and Jareed discussed black tax in a recent video. Image: @mphumi_landan and jareed.odem

Source: Instagram

Jareed and Mpumi discuss the black tax

Big Brother Mzansi viewers were recently surprised to see Jareed and Mpumi having a heart-to-heart conversation about real-life issues.

The video of the stars' conversation was shared on social media by a user with the handle @TheeAzanian who admitted that a lot of people can relate to the issue. The post's caption read:

PAY ATTENTION: Watch the hottest celebrity stories on our YouTube channel 'Briefly TV'. Subscribe now!

"Mpumi and Jareed talk black tax. I really liked this conversation, something a lot of us can relate to #bbmzansi."

Fans react to BBMzansi stars' chat

Social media users weighed in on the stars' conversation. Many hailed them for having an honest chat about relatable issues.

@MazikodeThah said:

“Our lives don’t start at zero it starts at a minus. Felt"

@ImmaculateBreed commented:

"He can't have such enlightening conversations with cobra."

@me332276 added:

"Who would have thought that Jareed can get deep into real life conversation? Mpumi brings out the best part of him."

@MNamkoneni noted:

"Thank u Mpumi for bringing out the good side of Jareed. Wow...that makes me love u more mogal. U just reminded me of Mercy and Pere. How i wish u can be friends even after BB just to build each other as friends..."

@NonhleNgco71126 added:

"There conversations are always smooth never fight that y jereed said mpumi is more like him he gets him and liema calms him down that y he won't choose or set boundaries cz he likes them both I guess with mpumi he's more comfortable and open not afraid 2 talk."

DJ Zinhle reacts to having a lookalike in BBMzansi

Meanwhile, Briefly News reported that DJ Zinhle had her fans and followers going crazy after reacting to a post about her lookalike in the Big Brother Mzansi show.

Big Brother Mzansi fans thought they were seeing double when they saw DJ Zinhle's lookalike in the show. Many feel 25-year-old club hostess Zintle Mofokeng bears a striking resemblance to the Umlilo hitmaker.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News