A woman took to social media to share some of the torment she had to endure in her previous relationship

@nonosandy1 revealed in a thread of tweets that her ex made her feel ugly and inferior throughout the two and half years spent together

She said she never had self-esteem issues before the relationship and that although she was left very hurt, she knows her worth

A lady revealed some of the dark things she experienced in her previous relationship. Image: @nonosandy1/Twitter

Source: Twitter

Twitter user @nonosandy1 revealed in a thread of tweets that she never had issues with self-esteem before her last relationship, which shook her to the core.

“That man hated me but I stayed with him for so long he used to tell me I'm ugly and that no one will ever like me. Imagine at my old age starting to feel ugly, anyway zbunu zakho wena nyamazana, ngimuhle!” she wrote.

@nonosandy1 shared that she never thought of herself as ugly or had a negative body image, but the man she was with would say hurtful things and make it seem as though she was overly sensitive about it.

“He would tell me I'm crazy or not intelligent enough and if I said that was mean, he would say oh well, it's your fault you can't take a joke. I stayed started to believe him and I became a shell of myself,” she said.

However, after enduring the emotional and verbal abuse for about two and half years, she made the decision to cut all communication with him and he has never texted or called her. She admitted that although the relationship has left her with some issues, she will not allow them to control her:

“I will love myself and enjoy my life, I will be kind to myself and admit my mistakes and celebrate my achievements, umuhle Noe, and don't ever let uxamu tell you otherwise,” she wrote.

A few ladies could also identify with her pain and several social media users flooded her post with messages of love and support.

influencia_ole commented:

“I can imagine. I remember when I recently found an SMS on his phone from his aunt saying 'Mogirl auwfanele coz wena umuhle' after introduction.”

@PrinceEvertonz wrote:

“My female best friend is in a similar situation. That man hates my friend, the things he said after giving birth to their first son at the age of 20 are brain-damaging... He told her that her body is damaged due to pregnancy and called her ugly and oldie, confidence has been killed.”

@panashe_joy said:

“Love shouldn’t be confusing, anything ain't good for your mental health is toxic, so walking away from toxic traits is the best thing you did.”

