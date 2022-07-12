A young woman shared her relationship woes when she responded to a tweet asking about what people are tired of

The heartbroken woman opened up that she is not having any fun in her relationship with her partner

Mzansi was floored by the young lady's honest response to the question as many reacted to her complaints

Relationships can be tough, and this young woman spoke out about her own struggles. Responding to a tweet where netizens can vent about their biggest problems, Twitter user @ayanda_xx, cited her boyfriend as a source of her life issues.

A lady is having trouble in Paradise with her boyfriend as she expressed that she is tired of her partner. Getty Images/Moyo Studio

Source: Getty Images

The young lady boldly explained how her boyfriend causes her much sadness. Netizens reacted to a woman's sad story.

Netizens react to woman's relationship trouble

After responding to a tweet by @akreana, Ayanda got an avalanche of responses when she said he's tired of her boyfriend in her tweet. Ayanda was overwhelmed by the responses and took the time to explain her frustration in a thread.

Ayanda says that her boyfriend makes a habit of going in and out of her life whenever he pleases. She added that she hopes you will have the courage to leave him one day and love herself.

Many tweeps found the complaints to be relatable. Others encouraged the young lady to stand up for herself and leave.

@MaphokoShane commented:

"Men are tiring shem."

@ikoojodollars commented

"This was me yesterday but I’m in love today "

@futhy_

"Lmao I get her "

@OatlegileC

"Yoh me I hear you."

