Parents can struggle to respect boundaries or draw the line on how much input they can offer in the married children’s lives

The Relationship World Facebook page asked netizens what their take is on in-laws having an influence over a married couple

Social media users did not hold back their views and thoughts as they gathered in the comments to share

Despite growing up having to build our own lives, parents will always be a part of our lives. However, some parents have a great deal of trouble separating from their children and it can even affect their marriages.

Oftentimes, the tighter the bond between parents and children the tougher it may be to let go. The Relationship World Facebook page asked netizens what their take is on in-laws having an influence over a married couple.

Many netizens expressed that inlaws need to keep a distance over their married children. Image: Stock Image/GettyImages

The question posed read:

“How much influence should in-laws have over a married couple?”

It is safe to say that the responses were many, as Mzansi netizens flocked in on the post to share their thoughts and views on the subject. While some thought a healthy amount of influence was good, several others claimed that in-laws shouldn’t have any input at all.

Check out some of the comments on Facebook:

Charley Ross responded:

“They should have no influence whatsoever. The boundaries between your marriage and the extended family should be very clear.”

David M. Zulawski replied:

“You and your wife hold hands and complete a 2 person circle which no one enters.”

Colin Ball said:

“None, advice and support are good and great from older generations but in-laws should never have any influence or tell you how to live with their child etc.”

Kerri Quandt Fusselman commented:

“A POSITIVE influence: pray for them, encourage their partnership, help them grow as a couple. A NEGATIVE influence: not including them in family photos (THEY ARE NOW YOUR FAMILY don’t do this).”

Kate Nisbett wrote:

“Depends on the way they act. My parents have no say, but my bf's parents do cause they're really supportive and actually care about both of us.”

