Popular television show Mamazala has been topping Twitter trending lists following another explosive episode

Social media users headed to the streets to dish out their thoughts on in-laws who were mistreating a widow who had just lost her husband

One relative named Solomon was, however, praised for standing up for the widow and not playing along with the evil schemes

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Mamazala viewers recently took to social media to share their thoughts on a recent episode. The show, which provides mediation for troubled in-law relationships, left many boiling with anger.

‘Mamazala’ viewers have taken to social media to share their thoughts on the show's latest episode. Image: @LebekoTumi

Source: Twitter

In the new episode, the show host Dingaan Khumalo took peeps through a greedy family that wanted to forcefully take assets from a widow who had just lost her husband and child.

A relative named Solomon impressed fans when he spoke the truth opposing what the other family members were saying. Solomon started trending on Twitter as peeps showered him with praises.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

@Millencia1 said:

"#mamazala This show clearly shows our courts are a play ground,how can this matter drag for 2 years...when this woman is legally married to steven."

@LebekoTumi commented:

"God see this man, he just came through for a grieving widow against evil sister-in-laws #mamazala."

@EmperorG24 added:

"Bra Solomon is a man amongst men, he doesn't take nonsense even if it's from his family. He tells the truth #Mamazala."

@Lelo_Manoto noted:

"So according to my people, when you're married to a man he's the only one buying household contents? When he dies, in-laws come fetch everything? You, the wife were just twiddling your thumbs throughout the entire marriage? You bought nothing? #mamazala."

The Real Housewives of Durban star Busisiwe “Mabusi” Seme breaks silence on fallout with Nonku Williams

In more entertainment news, Briefly News previously reported that The Real Housewives of Durban star Busisiwe Mabusi finally opened up about what happened between her and fellow celeb Nonku Williams.

Mabusi said she hoped to be close to Nonku, but things did not turn out as she had hoped. However, the RHOD supporting cast member is grateful to have befriended LaConco.

According to TimesLIVE, Mabusi said she is no longer friends with her fellow The Real Housewives of Durban star Nonku Williams. Per the publication, the two stunners' relationship turned for the worst when Nonku allegedly denied knowing Mabusi.

PAY ATTENTION: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News