The Real Housewives of Durban star Busisiwe Seme known popularly as Mabusi, has opened up about her fallout with former BFF Nonku Williams

Mabusi said she is not trying to be friends with the reality television star despite joining the show as her friend

The star also spoke about her long-distance relationship with a Nigerian-based man who is in the process of relocating to Mzansi

The Real Housewives of Durban star Busisiwe Mabusi finally opened up about what happened between her and fellow celeb Nonku Williams.

Mabusi said she hoped to be close to Nonku, but things did not turn out as she had hoped. However, the RHOD supporting cast member is grateful to have befriended LaConco.

According to TimesLIVE, Mabusi said she is no longer friends with her fellow The Real Housewives of Durban star Nonku Williams. Per the publication, the two stunners' relationship turned for the worst when Nonku allegedly denied knowing Mabusi. She said:

“I've always been open to a friendship with Nonku, it's unfortunate it turned out the way that it did. Hence I became friends with LaConco because she accepted me as I am and for who I am. I don't have to be at a certain level of life to be someone's friend or for a person to appreciate me ... I'm not her friend any more and I'm also not trying to be her friend.”

Mabusi also opened up about her long-distance relationship with a Nigerian man. The star said the relationship has been sailing smoothly thanks to modern technology. However, she added that they are currently going through the gruelling process of him moving to Mzansi. She added:

“We're trying but it's hard ... It's a lot of work. You put in more work than a normal relationship.”

