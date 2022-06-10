The Real Housewives of Durban has been in the headlines following the drama between the ladies, especially Jojo Robinson and Mabusi Seme

The second season of The Real Housewives of Durban was action-packed as a fight broke out between Jojo and Mabusi, but more has come to light about their scuffle

Mabusi opened up about what really happened during the fight and what viewers weren't shown on the RHOD

Mabusi Seme went toe-to-toe with Jojo Robinson on the reality show, The Real Housewives of Durban. Reality TV star Mabusi has come out to clarify what happened during the episode.

Mabusi Seme spilt the tea on what happened when she had a clash with Jojo Robinson in Season 2 of 'The Real Housewives of Durban'. Image: Instagram/@mrs.jojo.robinson/Twitter/@mabusis3

Jojo Robinson became one of the most dramatic ladies on the show as she ruffled some of the ladies' feathers, including Mabusi Seme's.

Mabusi explains what viewers did not see on The Real Housewives of Durban fight with Jojo

According to Ok Mzansi, Jojo provoked Mabusi when she threw a glass of liquid at her. During the scene, Mabusi said she would not fight back because she didn't want to get arrested.

Now, Mabusi said in a recent interview that she did not react as she usually would have because she was controlling herself. The TV personality said:

" It's because I know myself. I know what I can do, but I actually threw water back."

Mabusi continues to say that the scene of her throwing water back was cut off because of the camera angle. The reality star continues to say Jojo's move blindsided her, as she says:

"Honestly I wasn't expecting that. I didn't see it coming."

Mabusi implied that she's grateful she fell, otherwise there would have been worse consequences. She said:

"I feel like it's better, that's all I can say, saved by the knees."

Viewers of The Real Housewives of Durban want Jojo to face some consequences

Fans of the show think that Jojo performed her antics on the show for attention. Many were also unimpressed by Jojo for crying when asked to own up to her actions.

@tu_legs tweeted:

"Jojo is a good person but was trying to be relevant and have a lil drama to be seen but deep down she is good. It’s because of her that nonku was also heard #RHODurban."

Many felt that Jojo was rude to Mabusi after some netizens expressed that Jojo thinks she is better than others.

@qinisohlabisa wrote:

"I'm re-watching that Sun City episode and Jojo was just so rude to Mabusi. She is such a spoilt brat and totally looks down on Mabusi. That's why she behaves like that towards her, she would never do the same to another cast member #RHODurban"

