eTV drama, Nikiwe is said to have lost its prime slot of 18:30

This after the PAP Productions show failed to meet expectations with its disappointing viewership numbers

The show is expected to be replaced by Isiphetho: Destiny, which is produced by Black Brain Productions

eTV is said to have booted 'Nikiwe' for a new show called ‘Isiphetho: Destiny’. Image: Mnr Maweni

Parental Advisory Productions (PAP Productions) has lost its prime time slot for Nikiwe. The show is said to have underperformed, forcing eTV to replace it with the new kid in town, Isiphetho: Destiny, courtesy of Black Brain Productions.

Nikiwe canned for Isiphetho: Destiny

Lungile Radu and Thomas Gumede's company, Parental Advisory Productions (PAP Productions), has officially lost the prime time slot of 18:30 to a new show.

This was after the cast of their show, Nikiwe, allegedly took legal action against the production company because of overdue payments. Nikiwe reportedly failed to meet expectations and produced weak numbers since it premiered in mid-2023.

According to ZiMoja, the show will be replaced by Isiphetho: Destiny, which is produced by Mandla N's Black Brain Pictures.

Mandla told the publication that he has a good relationship with Lungile and Thomas:

"I have a good relationship with the guys and have known them for a while. It's very unfortunate that the channel may have wanted something different."

Black Brain Pictures announces new show

On 4 March, Black Brain Pictures officially went public about its upcoming drama series, Isiphetho: Destiny.

The story is said to follow the lives of four friends who share a life-changing secret and are forced to chase their true destinies as adults.

The date of premiere for the show has not yet been revealed, although fans of the production house look forward to tuning in:

thando.maq said:

"The production that never disappoints. I can't wait!"

djkobyo wrote:

"Keep it up! Doing good work."

itsnolwazikweyama cheered:

"Newborn in the house!"

fifijohnathan posted:

"Black Brain never disappoints!"

missnobuhle_ responded:

"Just in time! Oh, Skeem Saam is going to miss that slot."

Skeem Saam reportedly loses viewers

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to reports that Skeem Saam had lost thousands of viewers since changing time slots.

Fans of the show weren't pleased with the changes, saying it was not a smart move.

