The demand for a workforce with a college or university education continues soaring every year in South Africa. The country is home to multiple colleges and universities offering high-quality higher education. Among them is the University of the Free State (USF). The University of the Free State courses are designed to meet the demands expressed in the workplace.

UFS is known for engaging in research, developing talents, and producing academic experts in various fields. It partners with other local and international universities to promote quality education in the world. If you wish to know more about the University of the Free State courses, read on.

All about the University of the Free State courses and requirements

UFS is among the oldest and most respected institutions of higher education in South Africa. Its first campus in Bloemfontein was opened in 1904 as the Grey University College.

Today, the institution has three campuses, i.e., the Bloemfontein Campus, South Campus, and the Qwaqwa Campus in Eastern Free State. UFS is known for delivering quality graduates who have made indelible marks in various sectors.

Faculties at UFS

UFS has nine faculties that offer multiple courses. These faculties are listed below.

Business School

Economic and Management Sciences

Education

Health Sciences

Humanities

Law

Natural and Agricultural Sciences

Open Distance Learning

Theology and Religion

Courses at UFS

The faculties listed above offer multiple courses at different levels of academic learning. Below is a list of programmes offered by each faculty

Business School

The Business School is accredited by the Council on Higher Education and the Central and East European Management Development Association International Accreditation. It offers the courses listed below.

Higher Certificate in Management Development

Bachelor of Management Leadership (BML)

Postgraduate Diploma in Business Administration

Master of Business Administration

Doctor of Philosophy with specialisation in Business Administration

Entrepreneurship Development Programmes (Short Learning Programme)

Functional Development Programmes (Short Learning Programme)

Leadership Development Programmes (Short Learning Programme)

Management Development Programmes (Short Learning Programme)

Economic and Management Sciences

This faculty offers the academic programmes listed below.

Bachelor of Commerce

Bachelor of Commerce with specialisation in Business and Financial Analytics

Bachelor of Commerce with specialisation in Investment Management and Banking

Bachelor of Commerce with specialisation in Economics

Bachelor of Commerce with specialisation in Marketing

Bachelor of Commerce with specialisation in Business Management

Bachelor of Commerce with specialisation in Human Resource Management

Bachelor of Commerce in Law

Bachelor of Commerce Extended Curriculum Programme

Bachelor of Administration

Bachelor of Administration Extended Curriculum Programme

Bachelor of Accounting

Bachelor of Commerce in Accounting

Postgraduate Diploma in Public Administration and Management

Master of Business Management

Master of Commerce with specialisation in Financial Economics and Investment Management

Master of Commerce with specialisation in Economics

Masters in Industrial Psychology

Masters in Commerce specialising in Industrial Psychology

Magister in Administration

Magister in Public Administration

Baccalaureus Honours in Administration

PhD Administration

PhD in Business Management

Doctor of Philosophy with specialisation in Economics

Education

The Faculty of Education offers the courses listed below.

Grade R Diploma in Teaching: Four-year Programme

Bachelor in Education (BEd)

Postgraduate Certificate in Education (PGCE)

Postgraduate Diploma in Higher Education

Bachelor of Education Honours

Master's in Education

Doctor of Philosophy in Education

Health Sciences

The following programmes are offered in the Faculty of Health Sciences.

Bachelor of Biokinetics

Bachelor of Sport Coaching

Bachelor of Nursing

BSc Nutrition and Dietetics

BSc Occupational Therapy

BSc Optometry

BSc Physiotherapy

Bsc Animal Research

BSc Basic Medical Sciences

BSc Biostatistics

BSc Human Molecular Biology

Undergraduate degree in Anaesthesiology

Undergraduate degree in Cardiology

Undergraduate degree in Cardiothoracic Surgery

Undergraduate degree in Clinical Imaging Sciences

Undergraduate degree in Community Health

Undergraduate degree in Critical Care

Undergraduate degree in Dermatology

Undergraduate degree in Family Medicine

Undergraduate degree in Forensic Medicine

Undergraduate degree in Internal Medicine

Undergraduate degree in Medical Physics

Undergraduate degree in Neurology

Undergraduate degree in Neurosurgery

Undergraduate degree in Nuclear Medicine

Undergraduate degree in Obstetrics and Gynaecology

Undergraduate degree in Oncology

Undergraduate degree in Ophthalmology

Undergraduate degree in Orthopaedics

Undergraduate degree in Otorhinolaryngology

Undergraduate degree in Paediatrics and Child Health

Undergraduate degree in Pharmacology

Undergraduate degree in Plastic Surgery

Undergraduate degree in Psychiatry

Undergraduate degree in Surgery

Undergraduate degree in Urology

Undergraduate degree in Anatomical Pathology

Undergraduate degree in Chemical Pathology

Undergraduate degree in Haematology and Cell Biology

Undergraduate degree in Human Genetics

Undergraduate degree in Medical Microbiology

Undergraduate degree in Virology

NB: The Faculty of Health Sciences also offers multiple MSc and PhD programmes.

Humanities

The Faculty of Humanities offers multiple undergraduate and postgraduate qualifications, as listed below.

Undergraduate

BA Programme

Communication Science

Drama and Theatre Arts

Fine Arts

Governance and Political Transformation

Language Practice

Music

Social Sciences Programme

Social Work

Postgraduate

Africa Studies

African Languages

Afrikaans, Dutch, German and French

Anthropology

Art History Visual Culture Studies

Classical Languages

Classical Studies

Communication Science

Criminology

Drama and Theatre Arts

English

Film and Visual Media

Fine Arts

Gender Studies

Geography

Governance and Political Transformation

Health Systems Studies

Hebrew

History

Linguistics and Language practice

Odeion School of Music

Philosophy and Classics

Political Science

Psychology

Social Work

Sociology

South African Sign Language and Deaf Studies

NB: The faculty also offers multiple Short Learning Programmes.

Law

The Faculty of Law offers the courses listed below.

LLB degree

Advanced Diploma in Estate and Trust Administration

Interdisciplinary Master of Human Rights

Postgraduate Diploma in Financial Planning

Postgraduate Diploma in Investment Planning

Postgraduate Diploma in Estate Planning

Postgraduate Diploma in Labour Law

Various Short Learning Programmes

Natural and Agricultural Sciences

The Faculty of Natural and Agricultural Sciences offers undergraduate and postgraduate courses in the following fields.

Chemistry

Computer Science and Informatics

Engineering Sciences

Genetics

Geography

Geology

Mathematics and Applied Mathematics

Mathematical Statistics and Actuarial Science

Microbiology and Biochemistry

Physics

Plant Sciences

Zoology and Entomology

Agricultural Economics

Animal Science

Soil, Crop and Climate Sciences

Sustainable Food Systems and Development

Architecture

Quantity Surveying and Construction Management

Theology and Religion

The Faculty of Theology and Religion offers the courses listed below.

Higher Certificate in Theology

Bachelor of Divinity

Advanced Diploma in Theology

Postgraduate Diploma in Theology

Bachelor of Theology Honours

Master of Theology

Doctor of Theology

Open Distance Learning

The Faculty of Open Distance Learning offers multiple courses drawn from various departments. These include Access programmes, distance-education programmes for in-service teachers, and short learning programmes.

Requirements

All prospective students should familiarise themselves with the University of the Free State courses and requirements. Kindly note that the requirements vary depending on the level of academic learning and the course you wish to pursue.

Even so, below are key points to note before applying to any undergraduate or postgraduate course.

Undergraduate applications

Below are things you should bear in mind before applying for an undergraduate programme.

Applications are processed based on your current results. If you have sat for Grade 12 subjects more than once, attach all results in your application.

Select the National Senior Certificate when applying if you wrote the exam through IEB or SACAI examining bodies.

An applicant in Grade 12 must submit stamped copies of the final Grade 11 results for verification and auditing.

Declare your previous studies when applying and upload a complete academic record/transcript and degree/diploma certificate if you transfer from another institution.

Applicants who completed the GED and would like to enrol in an undergraduate qualification must register and complete a grade 12 NSC/IEB/SACAI or international equivalent thereof.

Applicants who did not complete SC/NSC/IEB should have USAF accreditation from the examination board for South African universities.

Postgraduate applications

Prospective postgraduate students should have the following in mind.

All postgraduate courses are selection programmes.

In some instances, master, doctoral, and honours students must apply directly to the specified department or to pre-register.

Inquire about the additional documentation that may be required before you submit your online application from the relevant faculty/department.

Applicants transferring from another institution are required to upload a full academic record/transcript, degree/diploma certificate, and SAQA certificate.

Advanced diploma qualifications are processed (administratively) as postgraduate qualifications because of the previous studies involved.

Online applications

UFS accepts online applications. The application process is simple and can be completed within a short period. No application fee is payable. Below are the steps to take to submit your details.

Visit the university's application portal.

Download the university prospectus from the portal and go through the list of all UFS courses. Ascertain you meet the minimum requirements for your course of interest.

Read through the details provided on the portal's homepage, then scroll to the bottom of the page and click New Application .

. Enter the verification details needed, then click Next .

. Enter your personal details on the form that appears on the screen. Verify all details before clicking Next .

. Enter your contact information.

Next, make your study choices, followed by selection information.

Upload the required documents

Agree to the terms and conditions before completing and submitting your application.

Required documents

Before you start the application process, have the following documents within reach.

Copies of prerequisite qualification certificates

Complete and updated academic transcripts

South African national ID or passport for international students

Stamped final Grade 11 results

Stamped grade 12 June results

National Senior Certificate (NSC), if you have already matriculated

Academic record, if you are/were a student at another institution of higher learning

The University of the Free State online application closing date in 2023

The application closing dates for various faculties vary, as shown below.

Faculty Closing date Business School 30th September for 1st semester intake (January intake) and 30th April for 2nd semester intake (July intake) Law 15th January 2023 Theology and Religion 30th September 2022 Natural and Agricultural Sciences 30th September 2022 Humanities 30th September 2022 Health Sciences 31st May 2022 Education 30th September 2022 Economic and Management Sciences 30th September 2022

NB: All late UFS applications for 2023 will not be considered.

Fees

The fees paid by students vary depending on the level of academic learning, year, and specific course. The fees for UFS Diploma courses, for example, is much lower than the amount paid by Masters or PhD students.

Contacts

If you wish to contact the institution for further information, use the details below.

Bloemfontein Campus: +27 51 401 9111

+27 51 401 9111 Qwaqwa Campus: +27 58 718 5000

+27 58 718 5000 South Campus: +27 51 401 9111

+27 51 401 9111 E-mail: info@ufs.ac.za

Which universities are in Free State?

The universities in the Free State province are the Central University of Technology, The University of South Africa, and The University of the Free State.

How much is the UFS application fee?

The university does not charge an application fee. You can complete your application online without paying anything.

What are the minimum requirements at UFS?

The minimum requirements are course-specific. You should ascertain you meet the minimum requirements for a specific course before starting the application process.

Which courses are still available at UFS?

UFS offers numerous courses at various levels of academic learning. The comprehensive list of programmes is explored above.

There are numerous University of the Free State courses to choose from. If you meet the entry requirements, consider applying to this institution to become a qualified professional in your field of interest.

