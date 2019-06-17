Free State University 2023 online application, courses, fees, dates, and requirements
The demand for a workforce with a college or university education continues soaring every year in South Africa. The country is home to multiple colleges and universities offering high-quality higher education. Among them is the University of the Free State (USF). The University of the Free State courses are designed to meet the demands expressed in the workplace.
UFS is known for engaging in research, developing talents, and producing academic experts in various fields. It partners with other local and international universities to promote quality education in the world. If you wish to know more about the University of the Free State courses, read on.
All about the University of the Free State courses and requirements
UFS is among the oldest and most respected institutions of higher education in South Africa. Its first campus in Bloemfontein was opened in 1904 as the Grey University College.
Today, the institution has three campuses, i.e., the Bloemfontein Campus, South Campus, and the Qwaqwa Campus in Eastern Free State. UFS is known for delivering quality graduates who have made indelible marks in various sectors.
Faculties at UFS
UFS has nine faculties that offer multiple courses. These faculties are listed below.
- Business School
- Economic and Management Sciences
- Education
- Health Sciences
- Humanities
- Law
- Natural and Agricultural Sciences
- Open Distance Learning
- Theology and Religion
Courses at UFS
The faculties listed above offer multiple courses at different levels of academic learning. Below is a list of programmes offered by each faculty
Business School
The Business School is accredited by the Council on Higher Education and the Central and East European Management Development Association International Accreditation. It offers the courses listed below.
- Higher Certificate in Management Development
- Bachelor of Management Leadership (BML)
- Postgraduate Diploma in Business Administration
- Master of Business Administration
- Doctor of Philosophy with specialisation in Business Administration
- Entrepreneurship Development Programmes (Short Learning Programme)
- Functional Development Programmes (Short Learning Programme)
- Leadership Development Programmes (Short Learning Programme)
- Management Development Programmes (Short Learning Programme)
Economic and Management Sciences
This faculty offers the academic programmes listed below.
- Bachelor of Commerce
- Bachelor of Commerce with specialisation in Business and Financial Analytics
- Bachelor of Commerce with specialisation in Investment Management and Banking
- Bachelor of Commerce with specialisation in Economics
- Bachelor of Commerce with specialisation in Marketing
- Bachelor of Commerce with specialisation in Business Management
- Bachelor of Commerce with specialisation in Human Resource Management
- Bachelor of Commerce in Law
- Bachelor of Commerce Extended Curriculum Programme
- Bachelor of Administration
- Bachelor of Administration Extended Curriculum Programme
- Bachelor of Accounting
- Bachelor of Commerce in Accounting
- Postgraduate Diploma in Public Administration and Management
- Master of Business Management
- Master of Commerce with specialisation in Financial Economics and Investment Management
- Master of Commerce with specialisation in Economics
- Masters in Industrial Psychology
- Masters in Commerce specialising in Industrial Psychology
- Magister in Administration
- Magister in Public Administration
- Baccalaureus Honours in Administration
- PhD Administration
- PhD in Business Management
- Doctor of Philosophy with specialisation in Economics
Education
The Faculty of Education offers the courses listed below.
- Grade R Diploma in Teaching: Four-year Programme
- Bachelor in Education (BEd)
- Postgraduate Certificate in Education (PGCE)
- Postgraduate Diploma in Higher Education
- Bachelor of Education Honours
- Master's in Education
- Doctor of Philosophy in Education
Health Sciences
The following programmes are offered in the Faculty of Health Sciences.
- Bachelor of Biokinetics
- Bachelor of Sport Coaching
- Bachelor of Nursing
- BSc Nutrition and Dietetics
- BSc Occupational Therapy
- BSc Optometry
- BSc Physiotherapy
- Bsc Animal Research
- BSc Basic Medical Sciences
- BSc Biostatistics
- BSc Human Molecular Biology
- Undergraduate degree in Anaesthesiology
- Undergraduate degree in Cardiology
- Undergraduate degree in Cardiothoracic Surgery
- Undergraduate degree in Clinical Imaging Sciences
- Undergraduate degree in Community Health
- Undergraduate degree in Critical Care
- Undergraduate degree in Dermatology
- Undergraduate degree in Family Medicine
- Undergraduate degree in Forensic Medicine
- Undergraduate degree in Internal Medicine
- Undergraduate degree in Medical Physics
- Undergraduate degree in Neurology
- Undergraduate degree in Neurosurgery
- Undergraduate degree in Nuclear Medicine
- Undergraduate degree in Obstetrics and Gynaecology
- Undergraduate degree in Oncology
- Undergraduate degree in Ophthalmology
- Undergraduate degree in Orthopaedics
- Undergraduate degree in Otorhinolaryngology
- Undergraduate degree in Paediatrics and Child Health
- Undergraduate degree in Pharmacology
- Undergraduate degree in Plastic Surgery
- Undergraduate degree in Psychiatry
- Undergraduate degree in Surgery
- Undergraduate degree in Urology
- Undergraduate degree in Anatomical Pathology
- Undergraduate degree in Chemical Pathology
- Undergraduate degree in Haematology and Cell Biology
- Undergraduate degree in Human Genetics
- Undergraduate degree in Medical Microbiology
- Undergraduate degree in Virology
NB: The Faculty of Health Sciences also offers multiple MSc and PhD programmes.
Humanities
The Faculty of Humanities offers multiple undergraduate and postgraduate qualifications, as listed below.
Undergraduate
- BA Programme
- Communication Science
- Drama and Theatre Arts
- Fine Arts
- Governance and Political Transformation
- Language Practice
- Music
- Social Sciences Programme
- Social Work
Postgraduate
- Africa Studies
- African Languages
- Afrikaans, Dutch, German and French
- Anthropology
- Art History Visual Culture Studies
- Classical Languages
- Classical Studies
- Communication Science
- Criminology
- Drama and Theatre Arts
- English
- Film and Visual Media
- Fine Arts
- Gender Studies
- Geography
- Governance and Political Transformation
- Health Systems Studies
- Hebrew
- History
- Linguistics and Language practice
- Odeion School of Music
- Philosophy and Classics
- Political Science
- Psychology
- Social Work
- Sociology
- South African Sign Language and Deaf Studies
NB: The faculty also offers multiple Short Learning Programmes.
Law
The Faculty of Law offers the courses listed below.
- LLB degree
- Advanced Diploma in Estate and Trust Administration
- Interdisciplinary Master of Human Rights
- Postgraduate Diploma in Financial Planning
- Postgraduate Diploma in Investment Planning
- Postgraduate Diploma in Estate Planning
- Postgraduate Diploma in Labour Law
- Various Short Learning Programmes
Natural and Agricultural Sciences
The Faculty of Natural and Agricultural Sciences offers undergraduate and postgraduate courses in the following fields.
- Chemistry
- Computer Science and Informatics
- Engineering Sciences
- Genetics
- Geography
- Geology
- Mathematics and Applied Mathematics
- Mathematical Statistics and Actuarial Science
- Microbiology and Biochemistry
- Physics
- Plant Sciences
- Zoology and Entomology
- Agricultural Economics
- Animal Science
- Soil, Crop and Climate Sciences
- Sustainable Food Systems and Development
- Architecture
- Quantity Surveying and Construction Management
Theology and Religion
The Faculty of Theology and Religion offers the courses listed below.
- Higher Certificate in Theology
- Bachelor of Divinity
- Advanced Diploma in Theology
- Postgraduate Diploma in Theology
- Bachelor of Theology Honours
- Master of Theology
- Doctor of Theology
Open Distance Learning
The Faculty of Open Distance Learning offers multiple courses drawn from various departments. These include Access programmes, distance-education programmes for in-service teachers, and short learning programmes.
Requirements
All prospective students should familiarise themselves with the University of the Free State courses and requirements. Kindly note that the requirements vary depending on the level of academic learning and the course you wish to pursue.
Even so, below are key points to note before applying to any undergraduate or postgraduate course.
Undergraduate applications
Below are things you should bear in mind before applying for an undergraduate programme.
- Applications are processed based on your current results. If you have sat for Grade 12 subjects more than once, attach all results in your application.
- Select the National Senior Certificate when applying if you wrote the exam through IEB or SACAI examining bodies.
- An applicant in Grade 12 must submit stamped copies of the final Grade 11 results for verification and auditing.
- Declare your previous studies when applying and upload a complete academic record/transcript and degree/diploma certificate if you transfer from another institution.
- Applicants who completed the GED and would like to enrol in an undergraduate qualification must register and complete a grade 12 NSC/IEB/SACAI or international equivalent thereof.
- Applicants who did not complete SC/NSC/IEB should have USAF accreditation from the examination board for South African universities.
Postgraduate applications
Prospective postgraduate students should have the following in mind.
- All postgraduate courses are selection programmes.
- In some instances, master, doctoral, and honours students must apply directly to the specified department or to pre-register.
- Inquire about the additional documentation that may be required before you submit your online application from the relevant faculty/department.
- Applicants transferring from another institution are required to upload a full academic record/transcript, degree/diploma certificate, and SAQA certificate.
- Advanced diploma qualifications are processed (administratively) as postgraduate qualifications because of the previous studies involved.
Online applications
UFS accepts online applications. The application process is simple and can be completed within a short period. No application fee is payable. Below are the steps to take to submit your details.
- Visit the university's application portal.
- Download the university prospectus from the portal and go through the list of all UFS courses. Ascertain you meet the minimum requirements for your course of interest.
- Read through the details provided on the portal's homepage, then scroll to the bottom of the page and click New Application.
- Enter the verification details needed, then click Next.
- Enter your personal details on the form that appears on the screen. Verify all details before clicking Next.
- Enter your contact information.
- Next, make your study choices, followed by selection information.
- Upload the required documents
- Agree to the terms and conditions before completing and submitting your application.
Required documents
Before you start the application process, have the following documents within reach.
- Copies of prerequisite qualification certificates
- Complete and updated academic transcripts
- South African national ID or passport for international students
- Stamped final Grade 11 results
- Stamped grade 12 June results
- National Senior Certificate (NSC), if you have already matriculated
- Academic record, if you are/were a student at another institution of higher learning
The University of the Free State online application closing date in 2023
The application closing dates for various faculties vary, as shown below.
|Faculty
|Closing date
|Business School
|30th September for 1st semester intake (January intake) and 30th April for 2nd semester intake (July intake)
|Law
|15th January 2023
|Theology and Religion
|30th September 2022
|Natural and Agricultural Sciences
|30th September 2022
|Humanities
|30th September 2022
|Health Sciences
|31st May 2022
|Education
|30th September 2022
|Economic and Management Sciences
|30th September 2022
NB: All late UFS applications for 2023 will not be considered.
Fees
The fees paid by students vary depending on the level of academic learning, year, and specific course. The fees for UFS Diploma courses, for example, is much lower than the amount paid by Masters or PhD students.
Contacts
If you wish to contact the institution for further information, use the details below.
- Bloemfontein Campus: +27 51 401 9111
- Qwaqwa Campus: +27 58 718 5000
- South Campus: +27 51 401 9111
- E-mail: info@ufs.ac.za
Which universities are in Free State?
The universities in the Free State province are the Central University of Technology, The University of South Africa, and The University of the Free State.
How much is the UFS application fee?
The university does not charge an application fee. You can complete your application online without paying anything.
What are the minimum requirements at UFS?
The minimum requirements are course-specific. You should ascertain you meet the minimum requirements for a specific course before starting the application process.
Which courses are still available at UFS?
UFS offers numerous courses at various levels of academic learning. The comprehensive list of programmes is explored above.
There are numerous University of the Free State courses to choose from. If you meet the entry requirements, consider applying to this institution to become a qualified professional in your field of interest.
Source: Briefly News