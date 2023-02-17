List of universities with free online applications in South Africa

Applying to university is a big step, and a daunting one for most people. Usually, most applicants often want to enrol at a cheap university because they operate on a budget. But consideration of the application fee is often overlooked, yet it is an excellent way to save money. But which is the university that does not pay application fee? Here is a list of universities with free online applications, and cheap registration fees in South Africa as of 2023.

During the registration process for university administration, most institutions often ask for a fee. What most applicants do not realize is that there are universities with free online applications. Check out this list to determine if you get a free university application to your dream school.

Universities with free online applications in South Africa in 2023

Applicants are often required to pay a specific fee, which is non-refundable even in the event where they are unsuccessful. This is demoralizing, especially for students working with a strict budget. Luckily, there are institutions that do not charge for such a process. They include:

1. University of Johannesburg (UJ)

UJ is a public educational institution with a student population of over 50, 000. It offers diverse courses that cut across Business and Economics, Art, education, Design and Architecture, engineering, law, health science, and pure science and humanities.

You can apply to the facility online or through a printed form. Online registration is free, and the institution warns applicants against falling victim to scammers.

2. Rhodes University (RU)

Rhodes is one of the universities with no application fee. It is also one of the oldest education facilities in the country. It is highly recognized for its outstanding postgraduate research rate, success in areas of academics, and extracurricular activities.

An applicant must submit three documents for consideration, including online registration, high school transcript, and an academic writing piece. No fee is needed.

3. University Of Free State (UFS)

How much is UFS online application fee? Believe it or not, UFS is another of the universities with free online applications in 2023. The institution, which was founded in 1904, offers a wide range of undergraduates and graduate degree programs in management, economics, education, law, health, humanities, natural and applied sciences, religion, theology, and business.

What college has the lowest application fee?

Although some universities have free online application processes, others do charge a non-refundable fee. Here is a list of these institutions alongside their required registration fee as of 2023.

1. University of Pretoria (UP)

UP is the leading public research facility in Mzansi, with nine campuses and a business school. Most of the institution’s courses and research endeavours revolve around health sciences, economic management, humanities, law, theology, and many more.

Local and international students apply for courses in this institution online via an online portal. Upon submitting it, you be required to pay a fee of R300 (30 US Dollars) for 2023.

2. University Of South Africa (UNISA)

UNISA is the largest education institution in Africa by enrolment, with a population up to a third of education students in South Africa. It has more than 300,000 students, inclusive of international students from 130 countries. UNISA offers both vocational and academic programmes, and has about nine faculties.

Is UNISA open for 2023 applications?

Registrations for admission to honours degrees, postgraduate diplomas, and undergraduates for the 2023 academic year are closed. However, registrations for Short Learning Programmes have been open since 14 November 2022 and will close on 28 February 2023.

Similarly, registrations for admission to some masters and doctoral qualifications for the 2023 academic year are open. An online registration fee of, R12500 must be paid to UNISA’s account during the registrtaion process.

3. Stellenbosch University (SU)

SU is a public research institution with over 32,000 students, including international students from over 100 countries. There is some confusion about whether this institution has an application fee because it is often classified among free application universities in South Africa. But is Stellenbosch University online application free? Unfortunately, it is not.

How much is Stellenbosch application fee for 2023?

An applicant must pay R100 during the application process. However, this amount is not applicable to some groups of students, such as international students.

4. Tshwane University Of Technology (TUT)

TUT is the largest residential higher education facility in Mzansi, with almost 60,000 students. It was created through the merger of three technikons: Technikon North-West Technikon Northern Gauteng, and Technikon Pretoria.

How much is TUT 2023 application fee?

An application fee of R240 is required alongside your application form. It can be made by direct bank deposit, postal order, or electronic/Internet transfer.

Some of the South African universities with free online applications to consider in 2023 are University of Johannesburg and Free State. Others like the University Of South Africa, Stellenbosch, and Tshwane University Of Technology charge a specific fee.

