TUT online application 2023: fees, requirements, dates and forms

Tshwane University of Technology (TUT) is among the leading institutions of higher studies in South Africa. It accepts and admits resident and international students for various diploma, undergraduate, and postgraduate programmes. All prospective students should use the TUT online application portal to secure a learning slot at the institution.

Each year, the TUT online application portal is opened for qualified and interested learners to apply. The institution offers quality education and ensures all students access the best facilities and resources for optimal learning and training.

TUT online application in 2022/2023

TUT has seven faculties: Arts and Design, Economics and Finance, Engineering and the Built Environment, Humanities, Information and Communication Technology, Management Sciences, and Science. Each faculty offers multiple diploma, undergraduate, and postgraduate courses.

If you are interested in joining the institution, you should complete and submit the required documents before the portal closes.

TUT online application in 2022 opening date

If you wish to send your TUT online application for 2023, now is the time. The university opened the portal on 1st April 2022. It will remain open until 30th September 2022.

The number of students accepted each year depends on the available vacancies. Therefore, you should submit what is needed before other people take all slots.

How to apply to TUT: the online application process

The university accepts hardcopy and online applications. However, the latter is easier and faster because you can do it in the comfort of your home. Before starting the process, ascertain you meet the entry requirements for your programme of interest.

Must-haves for the process

Valid email address

Valid mobile phone number

Stable internet connectivity

Certified academic documents (scanned in PDF)

Your ID card number or passport

The application fee deposit slip

Step-by-step guide

Follow the steps below to complete and submit your online application.

On an internet-enabled device, visit the official university website.

Click Apply Now on the dashboard to be redirected to the application portal.

on the dashboard to be redirected to the application portal. Answer if you are a new or returning student, give your consent to processing personal information, then click Next .

. Enter your biographical details. Ensure you enter the correct details, then click Next .

. Enter your next of kin details, then click Next .

. Enter details of your academic background and other information asked in the form.

Complete the online form and click Submit for evaluation.

Hard copy submissions

If you apply manually, you can download the forms from the university website, fill them out, and send them via post or hand-deliver them.

NB: The university will contact successful applicants using the contact details given.

How to check your application status

You can track your status online using the steps below.

On your internet-enabled device, visit the Check your Admission Status tab.

Enter your ID number or full name if you do not have an ID number.

You will access the details you need.

How to cancel an online application at TUT

If you change your mind about your TUT online application in 2022, the best option is to forfeit the chance if you are successful. There is no option of cancelling already submitted details. However, you can contact the relevant offices to notify them of your change of mind.

How to pay the TUT online application fee

It is advisable to pay the application fee before starting the online process documented above. This is because the portal will ask you for a deposit reference number. You should deposit a non-refundable fee of R240.

The amount is used to process the forms. Use the following bank details to deposit the amount.

Bank: ABSA

ABSA Account No: 04 000 0003

04 000 0003 Reference No: Your ID number

If you are wondering how to pay the TUT application fee online, you can use the electronic/Internet transfer option to the same bank account. You can also pay via postal order.

Faculties and departments

The institution has seven faculties, each with different departments that offer various courses.

Faculty Departments Arts and Design Design Studies Fine and Studio Arts Interior Design Performing Arts Visual Communication Economics and Finance Accounting Auditing Economics Finance and Investment Public Sector Finance Engineering and the Built Environment Architecture and Industrial Design Building Sciences Chemical, Metallurgical and Materials Engineering Civil Engineering Electrical Engineering Geomatics Industrial Engineering Mechanical and Mechatronics Engineering Humanities Applied Languages Integrated Communication Journalism Law Public Management Safety and Security Management School of Education Information and Communication Technology Computer Science Computer Systems Engineering Informatics Information Technology Management Sciences Business and Information Management Services Hospitality Management Management and Entrepreneurship Marketing, Supply Chain and Sport Management Operations Management People Management and Development Tourism Management Tshwane School for Business and Society Science Adelaide Tambo School of Nursing Science Animal Sciences Biomedical Sciences Biotechnology and Food Technology Chemistry Crop Sciences Environmental Health Environmental, Water and Earth Sciences Horticulture Mathematics and Statistics Nature Conservation Pharmaceutical Sciences Physics Sport, Rehabilitation and Dental Sciences

Contacts

You can contact the university using the details below if you want further information.

Telephone number: 086 110 2421

086 110 2421 Email address: general@tut.ac.za

general@tut.ac.za SMS Number: 30655

30655 Postal address: Tshwane Univ​ersity of Technology, Private Bag X680, Pretoria 0001

Are TUT applications open for 2023?

Yes, the university is currently accepting applications for the 2023 academic year. Prospective students can submit their documents online or deliver hard copies to the relevant offices.

How do I apply to TUT for 2023?

You can apply to the university by following the step-by-step guide detailed in the previous section. If you submit all the documents and are given a chance, the university will communicate and give you admission and registration details.

How much is the TUT online application fee?

Every prospective student must pay a non-refundable fee of R240 for their documents and forms to be considered.

The TUT online application is fairly simple, and every prospective student can complete it within a short period. It is easy and convenient for resident and international applicants to select and apply for their dream courses.

