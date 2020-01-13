List of all University of Johannesburg courses and fees 2022

South Africa is one of the African countries that takes pride in being home to some of the best learning institutions. This is one of the proofs of how much the government desires to have an educated generation. It is also a way of equipping citizens with competent skills for their workplaces. How about going through the University of Johannesburg courses to find out more insight on what programme to pursue.

University of Johannesburg. Photo: @go2uj

The University of Johannesburg is an institution that takes pride in offering a wide range of courses. It also boasts of helping groom some of the most influential men in the world. One such person is the former President of the USA. If you wish to follow his steps, you might want to enrol in any of the University of Johannesburg courses.

University of Johannesburg courses and requirements

The institution provides several learning options for different programmes. Some of the programmes are limited to students who are South African citizens, while others are open to international students. This list also provides the options for UJ distance learning courses.

University of Johannesburg faculties

What courses does the University of Johannesburg offer? Before diving into the list of programmes, it is prudent to check out the faculties that the university covers. They include:

Faculty of Health Sciences

School of Business and Economics

Faculty of Science

Faculty of law

Faculty of Art, Design and Architecture

Faculty of Education

Faculty of Engineering & Built Environment

Faculty of Humanities

UJ courses list

The list of faculties is vital in helping one determine the field in which they wish to venture into. Each one of the faculties has a list of UJ courses and requirements for the different levels. This is the list of the various programmes that are offered:

1. Faculty of Art, Design and Architecture

These are the undergraduate courses that are offered in this faculty:

Bachelor in Architecture

BA Design (Communication Design)

Bachelor of Arts (Digital Media Design)

BA Design (Industrial Design)

Bachelor of Arts (Interior Design)

BA Design (Fashion Design)

Bachelor of Arts (Visual Art)

For the diploma level, the faculty has the following courses:

Diploma in Architecture

Diploma in Fashion Production

Diploma in Jewellery Design and Manufacture

For postgraduate courses, the faculty offers the following fields:

Architecture

Fashion Design and Fashion Production

Graphic Design

Industrial Design

Jewellery Design and Manufacture

Multimedia (Digital) design

Visual (Fine Art)

If you wish to find out more details about these programmes, you could do so by visiting the official page.

2. School of Business and Economics

School of Business and Economics. Photo: @ujtscm

These are the courses that are offered in this faculty:

Bachelor's degree in Accounting CA

Bachelor's degree in Hospitality management

Bachelor's degree in Human Resource Management

Bachelor's degree in Tourism Development and Management

Bachelor of Arts in Public Management and Governance

BCom Accounting

BCom Business Management

BCom Economics and Econometrics

BCom Entrepreneurial Management

BCom Finance

BCom Industrial Psychology

BCom Information Management

BCom Logistics Management

BCom Marketing Management

These are the extended degree programmes that the School of Business and Economics offers:

BCom Accounting

BCom Business Management

BCom Economics and Econometrics

BCom Entrepreneurial Management

BCom Finance

These are the diploma programmes that the school offers:

Diploma in Accounting

Diploma in Business Information Technology

Diploma in Financial Services Operation

Diploma in Food and Beverage Operations

Diploma in Human Resource Management

Diploma in Logistics

Diploma in Marketing

Diploma in Retail Business Management

Diploma in Small Business Management

Diploma in Tourism Management

Diploma in Transportation Management

The school also offers extended Diploma programmes in:

College of Business and Economics. Photo: @ujtscm

Accounting

Logistics

Small Business Management

You could also enrol in the UJ online courses that the school offers. They include:

International Accounting

Human Resource Management

University of Johannesburg prospectus can show more details regarding the entry requirements and fees for the aforementioned courses on the website.

3. Faculty of Education

If you wish to be a Primary school teacher, these are the degree courses that you should pursue:

Bachelor of Education in Foundation Phase Teaching Grade R-3

Bachelor of Education in Intermediate Phase Teaching Grade 4-7

If you wish to become a high school teacher, you ought to pursue either of the following degree Bachelor of Education in Senior Phase and Further Education and Training programmes:

BEd in English

Bachelor of Education in isiZulu

Bachelor of Education in Sepedi

Bachelor of Education in Psychology

Bachelor of Education in Accounting

Bachelor of Education in Business Management

Bachelor of Education in Economics

Bachelor of Education in Geography

Bachelor of Education in Mathematics

Bachelor of Education in Life Sciences

Bachelor of Education in Physical Sciences

To find out more details about these courses and their entry requirements, visit the website.

4. Faculty of Engineering & Built Environment

These are the programmes that this school has to offer:

Bachelor of Engineering in Civil Engineering

Bachelor of Engineering in Mechanical Engineering

Bachelor of Engineering in Electrical Engineering

Bachelor of Construction in Construction

Bachelor of Mine Surveying

Bachelor of in Urban and Regional Planning

These are the diploma programmes that this faculty offers:

Management services

Operations management

These courses are also offered on an extended diploma programmes basis.

If you wish to enrol on any of these programmes, you could so by opening the page.

5. Faculty of Health Sciences

The courses that are offered in this faculty include:

Bachelor of Nursing

Bachelor of Biokinetics

Diagnostic Radiography

Radiation Therapy

Nuclear Medicine

Chiropractic

Complementary Medicine

Emergency Medical Care

Medical Laboratory Science

Podiatry

Bachelor of Environmental Health

Bachelor of Optometry

Bachelor of Arts Sport Psychology

Bachelor of Arts Sport Development

Bachelor of Arts Sport Communication

Bachelor of Commerce Sport Management

These are the different diploma programmes that the faculty offers:

Diploma in Emergency Medical Care

Diploma in Sport Management

You could learn more about these programmes on their website.

6. Faculty of Humanities

These are the programmes that are offered in this faculty:

Bachelor of Social Work

Bachelor of Arts in any two of these options: Anthropology, Development Studies, English, History, Philosophy, Politics, Psychology, Religion Studies, Social Work, Sociology, Communication Studies, Journalism, Film & Television, African Languages, Strategic Communication, Cultural Studies, Applied Linguistics

Bachelor of Art with specialisation in Politics, Economics and Technology

Bachelor of Art in Community Development and Leadership

Bachelor of Arts

These are the diploma courses that the faculty offers:

Diploma in Public Relations and Communication

This programme is also offered in the extended diploma option.

To find out about the programme that suits you best, you could do so by visiting the page.

7. Faculty of law

Image: facebook.com, @go2ug

These are the programmes offered in this faculty:

Bachelor of Art in Law

Bachelor of Commerce in Law

LLB

If you wish to find out more details about these courses, you ought to visit the website.

8. Faculty of Science

These are the programmes that are offered in this faculty:

BSc Biochemistry and Botany

BSc Botany and Chemistry

BSc Zoology and Biochemistry

BSc Zoology and Environmental management

BSc Zoology Geography

BSc Zoology and Physiology

BSc Physiology and Biochemistry

BSc Applied Physics

BSc Information Technology

BSc Computer Science and Informatics

BSc Applied Mathematics and Computer Science

BSc Applied Mathematics and Mathematical Statics

BSc Computational Science

BSc Mathematical Statistics and Computer Science

BSc Mathematics and Computer Science

BSc Mathematics and Informatics

BSc Mathematics and Mathematical Statics

BSc Mathematics and Psychology

BSc Mathematics and Mathematical Statics (with financial orientation)

BSc Mathematics and Economics ( with financial orientation)

BSc Actuarial Science

BSc Physiology and Psychology

BSc Geography and Environmental Management

BSc Geology and Geography

BSc Geology and Mathematics

BSc Geology and Physics

BSc Physics and Applied Mathematics

BSc and Physics Mathematics

BSc Biochemistry and Chemistry

BSc Chemistry and Mathematics

BSc Chemistry and Physics

BSc Geology and Chemistry

These are the extended degree programmes that the faculty offers:

BSc in Computer Science and Informatics

BSc in Biochemistry and Botany

BSc in Botany and Chemistry

BSc Botany and Zoology

BSc Geography and Environmental Management

BSc Physiology and Biochemistry

BSc Physiology and Psychology

BSc Zoology and Biochemistry

BSc Zoology and Chemistry

BSc Zoology and Environmental Management

BSc Zoology and Geography

BSc Zoology and Physiology

BSc Applied Mathematics and Computer Science

BSc Applied Mathematics and Mathematical Statics

BSc Applied Mathematics and Mathematics

BSc in Mathematical Statistics and Computer Science

BSc in Mathematics and Informatics

BSc in Mathematics and Mathematical Statics

BSc in Mathematics and Psychology

The extended undergraduate programmes include:

BSc Biochemistry and Chemistry

BSc Chemistry ad Mathematics

BSc Chemistry and Physics

BSc and Applied Mathematics

BSc Physics and Mathematics

These are the diploma courses that the faculty offers:

Diploma in Analytical Chemistry

Diploma in Biotechnology

Diploma in Food Technology

The entry requirements for each of these courses are available by visiting the page.

The University of Johannesburg fees 2022

Here are the application, registration and other fees for 2022:

Application fee (manual applications) - R200; web applications are free. Residence deposit (applicable only to students applying for residence at the University for the first time in 2022) - R1,220 Registration fee - R610 Late registration fee - R2,250 ICT levy - R430

Students can pay their tuition fees online through the website. Tuition fees are determined yearly per module, except in the case of dissertations or theses where fees are levied per semester per degree programme until such time as the dissertation or thesis is lodged in its final form at the faculty concerned. All of the University of Johannesburg fees 2022 can be found in their 2022 fee book.

By now you ought to have made up your mind on whether you will be enrolling in the University of Johannesburg courses or not. It is important to note that the university is diversifying the programmes that it offers. Therefore, it will be prudent for you to check out the UJ brochure for updates.

