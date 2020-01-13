List of all University of Johannesburg courses and fees 2022
South Africa is one of the African countries that takes pride in being home to some of the best learning institutions. This is one of the proofs of how much the government desires to have an educated generation. It is also a way of equipping citizens with competent skills for their workplaces. How about going through the University of Johannesburg courses to find out more insight on what programme to pursue.
The University of Johannesburg is an institution that takes pride in offering a wide range of courses. It also boasts of helping groom some of the most influential men in the world. One such person is the former President of the USA. If you wish to follow his steps, you might want to enrol in any of the University of Johannesburg courses.
University of Johannesburg courses and requirements
The institution provides several learning options for different programmes. Some of the programmes are limited to students who are South African citizens, while others are open to international students. This list also provides the options for UJ distance learning courses.
University of Johannesburg faculties
What courses does the University of Johannesburg offer? Before diving into the list of programmes, it is prudent to check out the faculties that the university covers. They include:
- Faculty of Health Sciences
- School of Business and Economics
- Faculty of Science
- Faculty of law
- Faculty of Art, Design and Architecture
- Faculty of Education
- Faculty of Engineering & Built Environment
- Faculty of Humanities
UJ courses list
The list of faculties is vital in helping one determine the field in which they wish to venture into. Each one of the faculties has a list of UJ courses and requirements for the different levels. This is the list of the various programmes that are offered:
1. Faculty of Art, Design and Architecture
These are the undergraduate courses that are offered in this faculty:
- Bachelor in Architecture
- BA Design (Communication Design)
- Bachelor of Arts (Digital Media Design)
- BA Design (Industrial Design)
- Bachelor of Arts (Interior Design)
- BA Design (Fashion Design)
- Bachelor of Arts (Visual Art)
For the diploma level, the faculty has the following courses:
- Diploma in Architecture
- Diploma in Fashion Production
- Diploma in Jewellery Design and Manufacture
For postgraduate courses, the faculty offers the following fields:
- Architecture
- Fashion Design and Fashion Production
- Graphic Design
- Industrial Design
- Jewellery Design and Manufacture
- Multimedia (Digital) design
- Visual (Fine Art)
If you wish to find out more details about these programmes, you could do so by visiting the official page.
2. School of Business and Economics
These are the courses that are offered in this faculty:
- Bachelor's degree in Accounting CA
- Bachelor's degree in Hospitality management
- Bachelor's degree in Human Resource Management
- Bachelor's degree in Tourism Development and Management
- Bachelor of Arts in Public Management and Governance
- BCom Accounting
- BCom Business Management
- BCom Economics and Econometrics
- BCom Entrepreneurial Management
- BCom Finance
- BCom Industrial Psychology
- BCom Information Management
- BCom Logistics Management
- BCom Marketing Management
These are the extended degree programmes that the School of Business and Economics offers:
- BCom Accounting
- BCom Business Management
- BCom Economics and Econometrics
- BCom Entrepreneurial Management
- BCom Finance
These are the diploma programmes that the school offers:
- Diploma in Accounting
- Diploma in Business Information Technology
- Diploma in Financial Services Operation
- Diploma in Food and Beverage Operations
- Diploma in Human Resource Management
- Diploma in Logistics
- Diploma in Marketing
- Diploma in Retail Business Management
- Diploma in Small Business Management
- Diploma in Tourism Management
- Diploma in Transportation Management
The school also offers extended Diploma programmes in:
- Accounting
- Logistics
- Small Business Management
You could also enrol in the UJ online courses that the school offers. They include:
- International Accounting
- Human Resource Management
University of Johannesburg prospectus can show more details regarding the entry requirements and fees for the aforementioned courses on the website.
3. Faculty of Education
If you wish to be a Primary school teacher, these are the degree courses that you should pursue:
- Bachelor of Education in Foundation Phase Teaching Grade R-3
- Bachelor of Education in Intermediate Phase Teaching Grade 4-7
If you wish to become a high school teacher, you ought to pursue either of the following degree Bachelor of Education in Senior Phase and Further Education and Training programmes:
- BEd in English
- Bachelor of Education in isiZulu
- Bachelor of Education in Sepedi
- Bachelor of Education in Psychology
- Bachelor of Education in Accounting
- Bachelor of Education in Business Management
- Bachelor of Education in Economics
- Bachelor of Education in Geography
- Bachelor of Education in Mathematics
- Bachelor of Education in Life Sciences
- Bachelor of Education in Physical Sciences
To find out more details about these courses and their entry requirements, visit the website.
4. Faculty of Engineering & Built Environment
These are the programmes that this school has to offer:
- Bachelor of Engineering in Civil Engineering
- Bachelor of Engineering in Mechanical Engineering
- Bachelor of Engineering in Electrical Engineering
- Bachelor of Construction in Construction
- Bachelor of Mine Surveying
- Bachelor of in Urban and Regional Planning
These are the diploma programmes that this faculty offers:
- Management services
- Operations management
These courses are also offered on an extended diploma programmes basis.
If you wish to enrol on any of these programmes, you could so by opening the page.
5. Faculty of Health Sciences
The courses that are offered in this faculty include:
- Bachelor of Nursing
- Bachelor of Biokinetics
- Diagnostic Radiography
- Radiation Therapy
- Nuclear Medicine
- Chiropractic
- Complementary Medicine
- Emergency Medical Care
- Medical Laboratory Science
- Podiatry
- Bachelor of Environmental Health
- Bachelor of Optometry
- Bachelor of Arts Sport Psychology
- Bachelor of Arts Sport Development
- Bachelor of Arts Sport Communication
- Bachelor of Commerce Sport Management
These are the different diploma programmes that the faculty offers:
- Diploma in Emergency Medical Care
- Diploma in Sport Management
You could learn more about these programmes on their website.
6. Faculty of Humanities
These are the programmes that are offered in this faculty:
- Bachelor of Social Work
- Bachelor of Arts in any two of these options: Anthropology, Development Studies, English, History, Philosophy, Politics, Psychology, Religion Studies, Social Work, Sociology, Communication Studies, Journalism, Film & Television, African Languages, Strategic Communication, Cultural Studies, Applied Linguistics
- Bachelor of Art with specialisation in Politics, Economics and Technology
- Bachelor of Art in Community Development and Leadership
- Bachelor of Arts
These are the diploma courses that the faculty offers:
- Diploma in Public Relations and Communication
This programme is also offered in the extended diploma option.
To find out about the programme that suits you best, you could do so by visiting the page.
7. Faculty of law
These are the programmes offered in this faculty:
- Bachelor of Art in Law
- Bachelor of Commerce in Law
- LLB
If you wish to find out more details about these courses, you ought to visit the website.
8. Faculty of Science
These are the programmes that are offered in this faculty:
- BSc Biochemistry and Botany
- BSc Botany and Chemistry
- BSc Zoology and Biochemistry
- BSc Zoology and Environmental management
- BSc Zoology Geography
- BSc Zoology and Physiology
- BSc Physiology and Biochemistry
- BSc Applied Physics
- BSc Information Technology
- BSc Computer Science and Informatics
- BSc Applied Mathematics and Computer Science
- BSc Applied Mathematics and Mathematical Statics
- BSc Computational Science
- BSc Mathematical Statistics and Computer Science
- BSc Mathematics and Computer Science
- BSc Mathematics and Informatics
- BSc Mathematics and Mathematical Statics
- BSc Mathematics and Psychology
- BSc Mathematics and Mathematical Statics (with financial orientation)
- BSc Mathematics and Economics ( with financial orientation)
- BSc Actuarial Science
- BSc Physiology and Psychology
- BSc Geography and Environmental Management
- BSc Geology and Geography
- BSc Geology and Mathematics
- BSc Geology and Physics
- BSc Physics and Applied Mathematics
- BSc and Physics Mathematics
- BSc Biochemistry and Chemistry
- BSc Chemistry and Mathematics
- BSc Chemistry and Physics
- BSc Geology and Chemistry
These are the extended degree programmes that the faculty offers:
- BSc in Computer Science and Informatics
- BSc in Biochemistry and Botany
- BSc in Botany and Chemistry
- BSc Botany and Zoology
- BSc Geography and Environmental Management
- BSc Physiology and Biochemistry
- BSc Physiology and Psychology
- BSc Zoology and Biochemistry
- BSc Zoology and Chemistry
- BSc Zoology and Environmental Management
- BSc Zoology and Geography
- BSc Zoology and Physiology
- BSc Applied Mathematics and Computer Science
- BSc Applied Mathematics and Mathematical Statics
- BSc Applied Mathematics and Mathematics
- BSc in Mathematical Statistics and Computer Science
- BSc in Mathematics and Informatics
- BSc in Mathematics and Mathematical Statics
- BSc in Mathematics and Psychology
The extended undergraduate programmes include:
- BSc Biochemistry and Chemistry
- BSc Chemistry ad Mathematics
- BSc Chemistry and Physics
- BSc and Applied Mathematics
- BSc Physics and Mathematics
These are the diploma courses that the faculty offers:
- Diploma in Analytical Chemistry
- Diploma in Biotechnology
- Diploma in Food Technology
The entry requirements for each of these courses are available by visiting the page.
The University of Johannesburg fees 2022
Here are the application, registration and other fees for 2022:
- Application fee (manual applications) - R200; web applications are free.
- Residence deposit (applicable only to students applying for residence at the University for the first time in 2022) - R1,220
- Registration fee - R610
- Late registration fee - R2,250
- ICT levy - R430
Students can pay their tuition fees online through the website. Tuition fees are determined yearly per module, except in the case of dissertations or theses where fees are levied per semester per degree programme until such time as the dissertation or thesis is lodged in its final form at the faculty concerned. All of the University of Johannesburg fees 2022 can be found in their 2022 fee book.
By now you ought to have made up your mind on whether you will be enrolling in the University of Johannesburg courses or not. It is important to note that the university is diversifying the programmes that it offers. Therefore, it will be prudent for you to check out the UJ brochure for updates.
Source: Briefly News