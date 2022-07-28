Top 16 teaching colleges in Durban 2023: where can you study teaching?

Teaching colleges in Durban have provided the opportunity for the professional training of teachers. This article focuses on the top institutions, their modes of study and their contact details. Therefore, if you have been deliberating on pursuing your studies, this list should be at the top of your considerations.

The number of teaching colleges in Durban has gradually been on the rise. This is a testament to how lucrative the career is. These institutions are determined to equip individuals with the skills required to meet the market demands locally and internationally. Therefore, check out this list to establish the options available.

Top teaching colleges in Durban 2023

Which TVET colleges offer teaching? Durban has several institutions offering teaching courses. They include Coastal KZN TVET College and Thekwini TVET college.

Where can I study teaching in Durban, South Africa?

Durban has universities and TVET colleges offering teaching courses. Whether in Durban, these options provide the institutions you could consider. The best part is that some offer part-time and online learning options at different academic levels.

1. STADIO School of Education

STADIO School of Education is one of the best colleges offering teaching. It is a specialized institution dedicated to providing educational programmes and training competent teachers. The institution offers the following courses

Bachelor of Education in Intermediate Phase Teaching

Bachelor of Education in Foundation Phase Teaching

Higher Certificate in Pre-School Education

Prospectus students are advised to make inquiries about the STADIO School of Education, Durban campus, through the following contact details:

Physical address: 75 Silverton Road, Musgrave, Durban, 4001

75 Silverton Road, Musgrave, Durban, 4001 Phone: +27 31 303 7390

+27 31 303 7390 Email: hellomusgrave@stadio.ac.za

2. Howard FET College

Howard FET College is a progressive learning environment with a vision of providing innovative environments for the effective training of professionals. It is one of the best foundation phase teaching colleges in Durban.

It offers the Educare programme dedicated to students who love children and nurture child minds. The programme endows students with the knowledge and practical skills required for working with children below four years.

Inquiries about Howard FET College are made online through an online form. Alternatively, prospectus students can reach out through these contact platforms:

Physical address: 4th Floor, Perm Building, 343 Anton Lembede Street, Durban, KwaZulu-Natal

4th Floor, Perm Building, 343 Anton Lembede Street, Durban, KwaZulu-Natal Telephone: (031) 301 1742

3. MANCOSA Durban

MANCOSA is a dedicated private institution of higher learning. The institution of higher learning is determined to offer innovative educational opportunities for students. It provides affordable and accessible management education to students who did not make it to postgraduate education.

MANCOSA's school of education offers courses at the following levels:

Bachelors

Postgraduate Certificate

Postgraduate Diploma

Masters

Interested applicants can reach out to the school through these contact platforms:

Physical address: 26 Samora Machel Street, Durban 4001, South Africa

26 Samora Machel Street, Durban 4001, South Africa Phone: +27 31 300 7298

+27 31 300 7298 Telephone: +27 31 300 7200

+27 31 300 7200 Email: study@mancosa.co.za

4. Coastal KZN TVET College

The Coastal KZN TVET College is one of the colleges offering to teach. Unlike most institutions, it pays extra attention to ensuring students gain the required skills and training for their professions. It is also determined to increase access to higher education; hence, it has branches in Durban, Swinton, and Umlazi, to mention a few.

Prospectus students in Durban can reach out to the Coastal KZN TVET College through these contact details:

Physical address: Jameson Crescent, Umbilo

Jameson Crescent, Umbilo Postal address: Private Bag x01, Congella, 4013

Private Bag x01, Congella, 4013 Telephone: +27 31 206 0616/7/8

+27 31 206 0616/7/8 Fax: +27 31 206 0945

5. Damelin - Durban City campus

Where can I study teaching part-time in Durban? Damelin College Durban City campus is one of the oldest campuses under the instiuttion's flagship. It offers teaching courses on a full-time and part-time or short-term learning basis.

Interested students can reach out to the institution through:

Physical address: 325 Anton Lembede (Smith) Street, Durban City, Kwa-Zulu Natal, South Africa

325 Anton Lembede (Smith) Street, Durban City, Kwa-Zulu Natal, South Africa Telephone: 0861 422 720

0861 422 720 Email: durbancity@damelin.co.za

6. ICESA Education

What colleges offer teaching? ICESA is one of the private colleges offering teaching courses, among other programmes. It is a private institution of higher learning and allows students the liberty to study on a full-time or part-time basis. The institution has campuses in Durban and Pietermaritzburg.

Interested applicants and students wishing to join the Durban campus could reach out to the institution through these contact details:

Physical address: Management Leadership Academy, 563 Anton Lembede Street, Durban Kwa Zulu Natal 4001, South Africa

Management Leadership Academy, 563 Anton Lembede Street, Durban Kwa Zulu Natal 4001, South Africa Phone: 031 307 7071

031 307 7071 Email: dbn@icesacampus.co.za

7. Thekwini City FET College

Thekwini City (FET) College is one of the few public colleges that offer teaching. It is a registered college offering affordable and accessible courses to groom professionals for the international market. It offers Educare, among other management courses.

Thekwini City FET College has eight branches across the country, and communication to its Durban campus can be made through these contact details:

Physical address: 425 Dr Pixley KaSeme Street (West Street), 2nd Floor Hub Building, Durban

425 Dr Pixley KaSeme Street (West Street), 2nd Floor Hub Building, Durban Telephone: (+27)31 301 1731/ (+27)31 301 3677/ WhatsApp (+27)78 028 0952

(+27)31 301 1731/ (+27)31 301 3677/ WhatsApp (+27)78 028 0952 Email: info@thekwinicitycollege.co.za/ admissions@thekwinicitycollege.co.za

8. Thekwini TVET College

Which TVET colleges offer teaching? Thekwini TVET is one of the public colleges in Durban. As a technical and vocational education institution, it provides high-quality education and hands-on skills required in competitive job marketing. Teaching is one of the courses it offers.

Interested students can reach out to Thekwini TVET College through these options:

Physical address: 262 D' Aintree Avenue, Asherville, Durban, 4015, KwaZulu-Natal, South Africa

262 D' Aintree Avenue, Asherville, Durban, 4015, KwaZulu-Natal, South Africa Email: info@thekwini.edu.za

9. Innovatus FET College

What colleges offer teaching? Innovatus FET College is another institution to consider if you wish to pursue a teaching course. Prospectus students could reach out through these contact details:

Physical address: 47/49 Joe Slovo Street, Durban

47/49 Joe Slovo Street, Durban Telephone: 032 541 0045 / 6

10. University of KwaZulu-Natal

The University of KwaZulu-Natal is one of the largest and most influential educational institutions in South Africa. It has four colleges that offer courses in diverse fields like humanities and health sciences. Its school of education offers programmes in two main disciplines, Science Education and Technology Education.

If you wish to enrol at the University of KwaZulu-Natal, get in touch through these contact details:

Physical address: School of Education Edgewood Campus, Admin building, LG floor, Room 140

School of Education Edgewood Campus, Admin building, LG floor, Room 140 Telephone: 031 260 3631 or 031 260 3888

031 260 3631 or 031 260 3888 Email: mbanjwa@ukzn.ac.za or ndimandep1@ukzn.ac.za

11. Berea Teaching College

Berea Teaching College should be top of your list if you are financially strained. You do not need to go through the hassle of looking for colleges in Durban with NSFAS. It offers students a Tuition Promise Scholarship; hence you never have to pay tuition fees.

If this is up your alley, consider reaching out through these platforms:

Physical address: 101 Chestnut St, Berea, KY 40404

101 Chestnut St, Berea, KY 40404 Telephone: 859-985-3500 or 800-326-5948

12. Rosebank College

Rosebank College boasts of an academic approach that is adamantly career-oriented and technology-driven to meet the changing market demands. It offers degrees, diplomas and higher certificate courses in IT, education, commerce, humanities and finance. The programmes are offered on a full-time and online learning basis.

If you wish to join Rosebank College's Durban campus, reach out through these contact details:

Physical address: Durban Campus, 221 Dr Pixley Kaseme Street, Durban CBD

Durban Campus, 221 Dr Pixley Kaseme Street, Durban CBD Postal address: PO Box 4275, Durban, 4000​

PO Box 4275, Durban, 4000​ Telephone: 031 301 5212

031 301 5212 WhatsApp: 087 240 6457

087 240 6457 Accounts: 0861 744 687

13. The IIE's Varsity College

The Independent Institute of Education is the country's largest registered and accredited private institution of higher education. It has a dedicated school of education that offers courses on full-time, part-time and online learning modes.

The institution has eight campuses, two of which are in Durban, Durban North and Durban Westville. Interested parties could contact the institution through these platforms:

Durban North

Physical address: 12 Radar Drive, Durban North 4051

12 Radar Drive, Durban North 4051 Postal address: PO BOX 20592, Durban North 4016

PO BOX 20592, Durban North 4016 Telephone: (031) 573 2038

(031) 573 2038 Fax: (031) 563 2268

(031) 563 2268 Email: dbn@varsitycollege.co.za

Durban Westville

Physical address: 1Link Road, Cnr St James Avenue & Link Road Westville 3630

1Link Road, Cnr St James Avenue & Link Road Westville 3630 Postal address: PO BOX 1279, Westville 3630

PO BOX 1279, Westville 3630 Telephone: (031) 266 8400

(031) 266 8400 Fax: (031) 266 9009

(031) 266 9009 Email: dbw@varsitycollege.co.za

14. Lyceum Advancement College, Durban

Lyceum Advancement College has a proud history of providing higher education distance learning in South Africa. It offers undergraduate, diploma and higher certificate courses in education, commerce and humanities. Therefore, you could enrol at the institution by reaching out through these contact details:

Email: info@lyceum.co.za

info@lyceum.co.za Telephone: 011 712 2000

Alternatively, you could fill in an online form highlighting your inquiries.

15. The Voice Clinic, Durban

The Voice Clinic has successfully led individuals to personal and professional empowerment. It boasts of a B-BBEE Level 2 Value Added Supplier status offering full-time and eLearning study options. Education is one of the faculties that The Voice Clinic provides.

If you wish to join the institution, consider contacting the institution through these platforms:

Physical address: Suite 9, Crystal Rock, 16 Solstice Road, Umhlanga Ridge 4319

Suite 9, Crystal Rock, 16 Solstice Road, Umhlanga Ridge 4319 Telephone: (031) 303 1314

(031) 303 1314 Email: info@voiceclinic.co.za

16. Durban University of Technology

Does DUT offer teaching courses? Yes. The Durban University of Technology has a school of education that offers courses on advanced diploma, undergraduate, postgraduate, masters, and doctorate levels.

How many points are needed for teaching at DUT? DUT requires a prospectus student to have a minimum of 30 points, excluding Life Orientation and approved languages, where English is compulsory. A student who matriculated before 2008 must have attained a D symbol on the Higher Grade or a C symbol on the Standard Grade for English. A student who matriculated after 2008 must have a“ Level 4” pass in English.

Communication regarding a diploma in teaching at DUT or any DUT programme should be made through these platforms:

Postal address: P O Box 1334, Durban 4000

P O Box 1334, Durban 4000 Telephone: 031 373 2000 (DBN) / 033 845 8800

031 373 2000 (DBN) / 033 845 8800 Email: info@dut.ac.za

Where can I study teaching in South Africa, Durban?

Durban has more than ten institutions offering teaching courses. They include Howard FET College, STADIO School of Education, University of KwaZulu-Natal, Rosebank College, and Berea Teaching College, to mention a few.

Does NSFAS fund teaching?

Yes. NSFAS funds courses like education and teaching offered in universities and TVET colleges.

This list of the top teaching colleges in Durban in 2023 highlights the city's best institutions and where you should consider sending your application. Consider factors such as the institution's reputation and the programme's cost when settling for one.

