Several political parties said the country's economic hub needs more than the Gauteng Crime Prevention Wardens to fight crime

Action SA said trained officers on the ground were what's needed to help curb the crime scourge that's enveloped the province

The Patriotic Alliance suggested specialised task teams that would target hotspots known for illegal activity

Numerous political parties said the Gauteng Crime Prevention Wardens aren’t enough to tackle the war on crime.

Political parties call for trained personnel

The organisations that had come together for IOL’s election panel discussed the rife criminality engulfing Gauteng.

ActionSA’s Michael Beaumont said the wardens, also known as AmaPanyaza, had not contributed to the fight against crime. He explained that the province needed trained police officers to produce actual law enforcement.

The Patriotic Alliance’s Kenny Kunene called for the creation of task teams to target crime hotspots and illegal buildings, which he said harboured stolen goods, human trafficking and drugs.

AmaPanyaza deployed to Midrand

On the other hand, two dozen AmaPanyaza were deployed to the Midrand Police Station on 3 April 2024.

Spokesperson Captain Jeff Phora told the Midrand Reporter that he was pleased about the deployment and is confident that it would assist in the fight against crime.

SANDF to train Gauteng Crime Prevention Wardens

Briefly News reported that Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi announced that the Gauteng Crime Prevention Wardens, known as AmaPanyaza, would receive training from the South African National Defence Force.

Lesufi said he would hand over AmaPanyaza to the army for proper training.

He added that he was not joking when he told the Gauteng Crime Prevention Wardens they would fight crime.

