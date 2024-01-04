Jukulyn is known to be such a crime-riddled area that ambulances need South African Police Service escorts to operate in the area

The Soshanguve section is known to be a crime hotspot, and the police are currently investigating over 300 crimes

South Africans pointed the finger at the communities for praising criminals’ lifestyles

South Africans blame Jukulyn community members for its crime-riddled area. Images: Gauteng Department of Community Safety

Jukulyn in Soshanguve, Pretoria, is such a dangerous place that service delivery has to be delivered in the presence of a police escort. Delivery and courier companies have also stopped their services in the area, and the South African Police Services must accompany ambulances and municipal workers. South Africans believed that the community members were to blame.

Crime in Jukulyn is high

Crime in the area is so bad that Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi revealed that the police are currently working on 331 cases. TimesLIVE reported that crime syndicates in the area have compelled emergency services and municipal services to be accompanied by the police. Residents can no longer receive courier packages, nor can they order take-away.

Lesufi and the province’s MEC for Community Safety, Faith Mazibuko, visited the family of the four people who were shot and killed in the area on New Year’s Day. Lesufi remarked that the police must leave no stone unturned in apprehending the suspects and called for swift justice.

Mzansi blames the residents for the crime

South Africans on Facebook blamed the community members for letting the crime spiral out of control.

Retha habie Mphatsoanyane said:

“Seems like this community allowed this to happen. Soon they will blame SAPS for failing them. They need to work together to end such behaviour.”

Mahlatse Thabiso Tjabadi wrote:

“The same community of Jukulyne can resolve that problem because they are the ones who know about these syndicates. They have been prising this stupidity for a long time.”

Emmanuel Maphothoma comments:

“The funny this about this kind of place is that it’s self-inflicted. This backward lifestyle starts to be something to brag about, and now the same people are crying foul.”

Le Bo Simon Dikgale noted:

“The community allowed hooliganism in their area, and it’s a pity they will pay a deadly price.”

Thulani Marulz knows that area.

“I nearly lost my life there. I was robbed at gunpoint while doing random errands.”

Copper syndicate bust in Pretoria

Similarly, Briefly News reported that the SAPS took down a copper theft syndicate, setting cable worth R50 million.

The syndicate was said to operate in Pretoria, where they sold the cable, and the Hawks’ Tactical Operations Management Section arrested a suspect who claimed he had a second-goods dealer permit. The cable worth R50 million was in his possession, and he appeared in Court in November.

