“The Song Slaps”: Black Artist Stages Afrikaans Concert in Orania, Becomes Fan Favourite
- Orania is not known for welcoming non-whites, but a video of a black artist performing in the Afrikaner nationalist town has raised eyebrows
- An X user, @jenna_original, shared the clip, showing hundreds of Afrikaner concert-goers singing and dancing artist's performance
- Social media users rushed to the comments section in droves to react to the vibrant and colourful but peculiar scenes
It was a sight to behold when a black performer took to the stage in an Afrikaans concert in Orania, according to an online video.
Undoubtedly, there was plenty of reaction to the material, considering Orania's infamous reputation as an Afrikaner-only settlement.
Fanfare at Orania concert
An X user, @jenna_original, shared the clip showing the bright and colourful scenes in which hundreds of concert-goers appeared to be in attendance.
The caption read:
"CONCERT IN ORANIA."
The attention immediately fell on the wild fanfare, which, given the artist, is generally considered an anomaly.
Orania is an Afrikaner nationalist town with a population of about 2,000 people.
Afrikaners founded it in 1991 along the Northern Cape's Orange River, turning it into a stronghold for the Afrikaner minority group, the Afrikaans language and the Afrikaner culture.
Orania uses its own currency, the Ora, unsanctioned by the South African Reserve Bank (SARB).
Colourful concert scenes
The 45-second video starts with the unknown artist performing near the front of the stage.
The camera pans to show the white-only crowd singing and dancing to the lyrics of the Afrikaans lietjie.
The lyrics, in part, are:
"Sy ry 'n bakkie op die plaas en sy kan 'n springbok skiet want sy's 'n countrygirl van Bloemfontein. Sy gooi haar vellies om te dance en sy dra net denim jeans wants sys 'n 10/10, jy moet haar sien."
They read in English:
"She drives a bakkie on the farm and can shoot a springbok because she's a country girl from Bloemfontein. She throws her vellies to dance, and she only wears denim jeans because she's a 10/10. You have to see her."
Naturally, the video — which clocked almost 425,000 views, 2700 reposts and 1000 comments — set the platform alight.
More than 300 responses flooded the comments section, some of which Briefly News brings readers below.
@mash_iie wrote:
"The song slaps. I’d stop being racist for three minutes, too. 'Daar is 'n opie op my skoppie'."
@Ndiilo_Nthengwe said:
"The song lowkey bangs."
@__Soldat mentioned:
"He is a Zimbabwean who went to an Afrikaner school."
