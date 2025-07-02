Suge Knight confirmed a long-held story regarding what happened to Tupac Shakur's ashes following his death

Suge Knight claims he is the only one who didn't take part in the eyebrow raising ritual

Netizens expressed mixed reactions to Suge Knight's revelation, with some claiming he was lying

Don't miss out! Join Briefly News Sports channel on WhatsApp now!

Suge Knight confirmed what happened to Tupac’s ashes. Image: Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic, Jim Smeal/Ron Galella Collection

Source: Getty Images

There’s a conspiracy that celebrated rapper Tupac faked his death and is smoking a Cuban cigar on an island. His close associate Marion ‘Suge’ Knight added more to the street lore and myth surrounding the death of Tupac by revealing what happened to the rapper’s ashes.

In an exclusive interview with People Magazine from California’s Richard J. Donovan Correctional Facility, where he’s serving a 28-year sentence for a 2015 fatal hit-and-run, Suge Knight confirmed reports that members of Shakur’s group, the Outlawz, used his ashes as part of a ritual.

What happened to Tupac's ashes?

Knight, who was with Tupac Shakur the night he was shot, shared that the Outlawz rolled the California Luv rapper’s ashes into a blunt and smoked it. He said he is the only one who didn’t smoke the blunt, as he was on probation.

“I was so happy to say I was on probation — I couldn’t smoke,” Knight said before adding, “I told his mother, ‘Moms, I’d love to, but if I hit that, I’ll get in trouble.’” He added, “I was probably the only one who didn’t hit him.”

Knight told People that Tupac’s mom, Afeni Shakur, cremated the rapper without a funeral. The former CEO of Death Row Records said he paid a million dollars to have Tupac cremated. On the night of 13 September 1996, Tupac’s closest friends and his mother gathered to perform a ritual in his honour.

“A bag with his ashes was passed around,” Knight said, adding, “His homies rolled him up. They smoked him.”

Why did Tupac's friends smoke his ashes?

Suge Knight explained why Tupac’s closest friends and family performed what might seem like an odd ritual to some. He said it was a symbolic gesture to ensure that Tupac lives forever through his closest friends.

“You gotta understand, that’s what made sense. It was symbolic. It’s like…you keep part of him," he told the publication.

Suge Knight shared why his crew smoked Tupac’s ashes. Image: Nitro

Source: Getty Images

Peeps react as Suge Knight reveals what happened to Tupac's ashes

After People Magazine shared the article on its Instagram account, peeps were stunned, while others felt the information was unnecessary. Here are some of the reactions:

joycegoke said:

"This information is very unnecessary 😒 Like what in actual........are we supposed to do with it?"

kjhustleguy claimed:

"Tupac said he wanted that in one of his songs."

autistic.alpha.male joked:

"So they smoked him twice?"

classicmann_ said:

"Tupac got smoked, literally and figuratively."

delynn_leigh responded:

"I don't believe anything he says!! Stop entertainin' him.🙄"

Who killed Tupac Shakur?

The death of Tupac will forever be shrouded in mystery as his murder case remains unsolved almost 30 years after he was gunned down.

Briefly News reports that Orlando Anderson was connected with the murder of Tupac Shakur.

According to rumours that circulated after Tupac Shakur's shooting, Anderson, known as Baby Lane, allegedly bragged about shooting the rapper. He later denied the claims, citing he was an ardent fan of Tupac's music.

Source: Briefly News