Who is Tupac’s daughter, Jaycee Shakur? Everything you need to know

Perhaps no name looms larger in the hip-hop industry than that of Tupac Shakur. Over twenty years since he passed and his legacy is still felt due to his powerful enigma. But while his musical legacy is an open book, not much is known about his family. That is why most people are shocked to hear that the legendary artist had a daughter called Jaycee Shakur. So who is Tupac's daughter Jaycee and is Jaycee Shakur Tupac's real daughter? Get all the details here!

Ever since Tupac's death, there have been numerous controversies and conspiracy theories that he could still be alive. Even more perplexing is the recent news that he could have a daughter that he never revealed to the world. So who is Tupac's daughter Jaycee Shakur? Let us find out as we explore Jaycee Shakur's facts!

Profile summary and bio

Famous as Tupac Shakur's alleged daughter Year of birth Between 1993 and 1996 Nationality American Ethnicity African-American Profession TikTok star, YouTuber Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Instagram boog_18 Twitter boogie_baby_ TikTok boogiebentley

Who is Tupac's daughter Jaycee Shakur?

Jaycee is a TikTok star who made a TikTok video on 20 July 2021 claiming to be Tupac's daughter. However, her claims have been brushed off by many people as her way of getting attention because, at the time of his death, the rapper was not known to have any children.

Who is Tupac's biological daughter?

Despite Jaycee's claims of being Shakur's daughter, there is no proof of her claims. The only evidence is pictures of Afeni Shakur holding a small child while posing for a picture with the hip-hop legend. In the other picture, the rapper is holding a small child in his arms.

Following this, some people have speculated that Jaycee Shakur's parents are Tupac and an unknown female. However, there is no credible evidence to prove this theory because the small child could be the late rapper's niece or goddaughter.

Jaycee Shakur's age

On top of the mystery surrounding Jaycee Shakur's biological father, her age is also unknown. However, she is speculated to be born between 1993 and 1996. Jaycee Shakur's family members are also a mystery, which makes verifying her connection to Tupac's family challenging.

Jaycee Shakur's career

Most of Jaycee Shakur's profiles reveal she is a content creator on YouTube and TikTok, with a sizeable following on her TikTok. But people never knew much of her until she made the video entitled I am Tupac's daughter on her TikTok. The video caught the attention of many people online, catapulting her to fame.

Of course, the attention brought both positive and negative criticism. While some people suggested they saw her resemblance to the iconic rapper, others argued she was using the platform to seek attention.

Over time, most people have criticized her for not backing up her claims with solid proof. It is for this reason that her story has been termed unbelievable.

Who did Tupac have a baby with?

As per most of his profiles, the rapper had no children. However, the rapper and his wife Keisha had planned to have kids. Unfortunately, the pair split and Tupac died before they could get it done.

Did Jada and Tupac date?

Jada Pinkett Smith previously shared a private poem the rapper had written to her when he was still alive. It made most people question if the two were an item. They attended The Baltimore School of Arts together in the 80s and were very close.

Despite the speculations, Will Smith, Jada Pinkett's husband, revealed to the Sun that the pair never had a sexual relationship. However, he revealed that their close bond made him jealous and insecure.

Who owns Tupac's estate now?

He left the rights to his estate to Afeni as the sole beneficiary. However, after Afeni died in 2016, all of her property was left to Tupac's sister Sekwiya. In January 2022, Sekwiya sued Tom Whalley for allegedly enriching himself by embezzling $5.5 million from the record label founded by Afeni.

Who is Tupac's daughter Jaycee Shakur? She is a TikTok star who posted a video claiming to be the rapper's daughter. However, there is no solid evidence to back up her claims, which has made most people dismiss her allegations.

