Tia Mowry's biography: Age, family, movies and tv shows, net worth, profiles

Tia and Tamera have had a lot of success in the entertainment industry since the late 1990s. The twins have always worked together and appeared in several movies and TV shows, usually as sisters. Tia Mowry's biography deciphers how the German born reached worlwide fame.

The actress at the Variety's Power of Women Presented by Lifetime at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on the 30th of September, 2021, in California. Photo: Stefanie Keenan

Tia Mowry is a Hollywood actress from America. She became well-known for her lead role as Tia Landry in the sitcom Sister, Sister (1994–1999), in which she co-starred with Tamera. Later, the sisters appeared in Twitches and Twitches Too, two Disney Channel Original Movies (2007).

Tia Mowry's profiles

Full name Tia Dashon Mowry-Hardrict Gender Female Date of birth 6th of July 1978 Place of birth Gelnhausen, West Germany Age 44 years (As of 2022) Zodiac sign Cancer Nationality American Ethnicity Mixed Height 5 feet and 5 inches (165 centimetres) Skin type light-skinned Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Mother Darlene Renée Mowry Father Timothy John Mowry Siblings Tamera, Tahj and Tavior Sexual orientation Heterosexual Marital status Divorced Spouse Cory Hardrict (2008-2022) Occupation Actress Net worth $4 million Social media accounts Instagram Twitter

How old is Tia Mowry?

She was born on the 6th of July 1978. As of 2022, Tia Mowry's age is 44 years. Her star sign is Cancer.

Who are Tia Mowry's parents?

Tia was born to Darlene Renée Mowry, a manager and former security guard. Her father, Timothy John Mowry, was in the United States Army and later became a custody officer in California. Darlene and Timothy met while they were in high school, and both joined the US Army.

Where is Tia Mowry from?

She is originally from Gelnhausen, West Germany, where she was born. She and her family, however, moved to California, the United States. She is of mixed race. Her father is of English and Irish ancestry, while her mother is of Afro-Bahamian descent.

From left, Tamera, Tahj and Tia at Melanie Segal's Annual Platinum Emmy Lounge Day 2 at the Luxe Hotel on the 14th of September, 2007, in Beverly Hills, California. Photo by Amy Graves

Who is older, Tia or Tamera?

The actress is the second in a family of four children. Tia Mowry's siblings are Tamera, Tahj and Tavior. Tamera is the older twin by 2 minutes, as she was born first at 4:30 pm.

Career

Like all her siblings, Tia is into the entertainment industry. For most of her career, Tia Mowry's sister has been with her working together, with the help of their mother, who has been their manager for the most part.

The two began getting into pageants and Talent shows while living in Texas. At 12, they moved to California with their mother to pursue acting. While in California, they landed commercial gigs and small roles.

The Mowry sisters found their breakthrough with their appearance in the American television sitcom Sister, Sister. In the show, they played as twin sisters who were separated at birth, with each being adopted by a different parent. One day, the teens have a chance encounter while shopping at a clothing store in the mall.

Tia Mowry's movies and TV shows

Since her appearance in Sister, Sister, Tia has landed roles in several other films and series. They include:

Twitches The Game Family Reunion Seventeen Again Twitches Too Instant Mom Double Wedding Bratz Tia Mowry At Home The Mistle-Tones A Family Reunion Christmas My Christmas Inn A Gingerbread Romance Baggage Claim Bratz: Rock Angelz A Very Vintage Christmas Indivisible Miracle in Motor City Game On: A Comedy Crossover Event The American Standards

The Tia and Tamera show

Among their most popular show is the Tia and Tamera show, a reality television series that aired on the Style Network on the 8th of August, 2011. The television show focuses on the lives of the famous identical twins as they juggle marriage and parenting with their acting careers.

Who is Tia Mowry's husband?

Mowry has been vocal about her relationships and has mentioned them several times in interviews. She also starred in a reality show which looked into her personal life, including her family.

Are Tia and Cory still married?

The Sister, Sister actress, was married to Cory Hardrict, an American actor who has appeared in film and television since the late 1990s. Sadly, the pair is no longer together.

How long were Tia and Cory together?

The pair met in 1999 when they were shooting for a film called Hollywood Horror. They soon started dating and were together for six years. At a Christmas meal with Tia Mowry's entire family present in 2006, Hardrict proposed. They were engaged for two years before getting married on the 20th of April, 2008, in Santa Barbara, California, with 170 guests.

Tia Mowry, Cory Hardrict and son Cree Taylor Hardrict attend the premiere of "Angry Birds" at Regency Village Theatre on the 7th of May, 2016, in Westwood, California. Photo by Jason LaVeris

Unfortunately, the couple recently parted ways on October 2022 after 14 years of marriage and over 20 years together.

The actress made the announcement of their divorce on the 4th of October via her Instagram. She posted a photo of herself and cory holding hands with a lengthy caption explaining what went down. The internet's first reaction was to assume that Cory cheated on his wife, but the actor has come forward to clear the air that it was not the case.

Who are Tia Mowry's children?

Throughout her marriage, Mowry and Cory were blessed with two children. Their first was Cree Hardrict, born in 2011 and is 11 years old. The second is a girl named Cairo Tiahna Hardric, born in 2018.

How much is Tia Mowry's net worth?

Tia has made a living from acting. According to Celebrity Net Worth, she is worth $4 million. Her former husband is worth $1.5 million.

Since her divorce, Tia Mowry has kept things lowkey. Her social media is mainly focused on her children and her film career.

