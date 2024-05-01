A family documented their epic journey across Asia and broke down their expenses in a TikTok video

South Africans were inspired by the family's adventure, and appreciated the helpful insights into travel costs

TikTok users are abuzz with admiration for the young couple's commitment to exploring the world with their toddler

A family of three travelled to Asian countries and shared the experience. Image: @lifewithntosh

A South African family of three set off on a whirlwind adventure across Asia. They recorded their escapades in Malaysia, Singapore, and Thailand and shared video with the world.

Womans shows cost of Asia vacay

The momma bear @lifewithntosh revealed the expenses of the 10-day adventure in a TikTok video. They spent R78 836 on flights, accommodation and an array of activities.

The couple and their toddler witnessed the bustling cities, serene beaches, and cultural landmarks.

Travel video wows TikTok users

As the video spread, TikTok users marvelled at the fun-filled trip and admired the lovebird's commitment to travelling even with a young child.

The trio inspired wanderlust and sparked curiosity among netizens who dream of visiting those Asian countries.

@maphuthi040 posted:

"Price is reasonable I was thinking that you spent millions. "

@sunshine.s5 said:

"I love your true reflections on finances, some people hold out this info."

@motherofZen mentioned:

"I've enjoyed watching these videos/vlogs of your trip. I love that you took your son with you. "

@missB stated:

"This is reasonable for three countries."

@Avela_K wrote:

"Way less than what I expected, would really love to do this with my fam. Thank you for sharing with us. ❤️"

@goldielolo asked:

"Is it safe to travel solo to all three countries?"

@Ohsoheavenly commented:

"Travelling with your child. The best thing you can do for your child! I get excited whenever I see your posts."

@phiwe_sibeko added:

"Love is sweet, but money is sweeter! Absolutely love this. "

Woman visits Bangkok for R18k

