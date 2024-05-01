A video of a holiday home in a town outside Cape Town received mixed reviews from some social media users

Many were impressed by the price of the hidden gem, which they thought would have cost a fortune

Others were not too keen on the location of the holiday home and said it reminded them of horror movies

A holiday home outside Cape Town sparked mixed reactions from South African social media users. Images: blackCAT/Getty Images, @cabin_fever_cpt/TikTok, Oliver Helbig/Getty Images

A clip of an affordable holiday home in Montagu, a small town outside of Cape Town, had some people in awe of the price, while others were sceptical about the area.

James and Kirsty Hughes, the TikTok account holders of @cabin_fever_cpt, posted a short video showing a bird's-eye view of HIDE | MONTAGU.

Situated on the Western Cape's famous and scenic Route 62, the hidden gem sleeps four people and boasts king-size beds, ensuite bathrooms, a splash pool, an inside fireplace, and more amenities.

According to @cabin_fever_cpt, it costs R850 per person per night.

TikTokkers have mixed reviews about the hidden gem

While R850 per person per night was an affordable price for some, most people shared their concern over the cabin nestled in the bushes.

@umenzii_creations shared her disbelief:

"The price does not match. It's too good to be true."

@raine604 added in the comment section:

"Horror movies are fun to watch until they prevent you from enjoying a beautiful place like this."

A concerned @bandile.nzimande wrote:

"But guys, what if something goes wrong and you’re in the mountains in the middle of nowhere?"

A conflicted @pelmrosejames shared:

"It's nice but I'm scared of wrong turns."

Sharing that they had no bad memories of the place, @lisa_lux1 said:

"I still daydream about Hide. Best anniversary weekend we had, definitely coming back. Love it."

