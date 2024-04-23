A South African woman revealed her budget and itinerary for a 5-day Cape Town trip in a TikTok video

The detailed breakdown includes travel, accommodation, dining, and must-visit attractions like Table Mountain

Viewers debated the affordability of the trip and mentioned alternative travel options after seeing the video

A woman shared insight about her holiday in Cape Town. Image: @kay_ramatse

A travel enthusiast lifted the curtain on her escapade to Cape Town. She showed how she explored the city's treasures with R20,000.

Exploring Cape Town's charms

The video proved that a memorable getaway doesn't have to come with a hefty price tag. The lady and her travel companion experienced iconic landmarks like Table Mountain and a thrilling boat cruise along the coast.

She unlocked the city's hidden gems while staying within her financial means with a well-planned itinerary and budget.

Travel video sparks a debate

The woman posted a video on her TikTok account @kay_ramatse that shows her living it up.

Viewers weighed in on the affordability of her trip. It started a lively debate about travel expenses and alternative destinations.

While some applauded her budgeting skills, others were surprised at the perceived high cost of exploring Cape Town.

@_nkocybel said:

"R20k for Cape Town? You guys were overspending. People go to Thailand for 8 days with that amount."

@Keamo'95 mentioned:

"R20k including accommodation and transport plus food? I'm going to Cape in three days. "

@user1392896098338 posted:

"I can spend that amount going to Europe."

@lebomasisihlabane shared:

"I flew with my husband and 2 kids, 4 nights and 5 days stay and we used that 20k. So I'd say for 2 people it's a lot. "

@Mzi_Mgwedli wrote:

"R20k is too much for CPT but I might be wrong. "

@kurtoz5 stated:

"Eish R20k, I've visited Turkey, Egypt and Thailand and my budget is always around R10k only Egypt was like R15k because it was very last minute. I'm from CPT and it's ridiculously expensive here."

@GentlePropertyGuy mentioned:

"Getting more tempted to take the job offer I was given that side as I am still thinking about it. "

@Resego_Letlhogile added:

"This was very informative and straightforward. Thank you. "

Woman shares R7K solo Cape Town holiday

In a similar article, Briefly News reported that a South African woman's solo Cape Town trip, shared on TikTok, has motivated people to consider solo trips.

Her seven-day video montage shows how enriching and inexpensive travelling can be. The woman's getaway displays the adventures she got up to at the stunning Western Cape destination.

