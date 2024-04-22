A fitness content creator went on TikTok to show off her intense workout in the middle of a kasi street

She is seen in the video doing weight training with a heavy barbell and dumbbells during her session

South Africans were amazed by her ripped physique and her decision to slay the reps in full view of onlookers

PAY ATTENTION: Celebrate Youth Month with Briefly News! Nominate a young entrepreneur under 35 with an inspiring story to be our 7th 'Young Money Maker'. Let's shine a light on their achievements together! Nominate now

A woman's intense workout session wowed South Africans. Image: @hlengiwe_mabaso

Source: TikTok

One woman took her workout routine to the next level, hitting the streets of a kasi with unyielding determination.

Woman shines in fitness clip

She fearlessly embraced the urban landscape as her gym and showed her strength and resilience for all to see. Her commitment to her fitness journey shone through as she pushed herself to new limits.

Workout video gains traction

The fit lady dived into her workout regimen with a barbell and dumbbells in hand. The video was uploaded on her account @hlengiwe_mabaso. The video gathered 369,000 views and hundreds of shares and likes.

Watch the video below:

Mzansi people praise fit girl

South Africans on the platform were captivated by the workout clip. Many flooded the comments section with admiration and praise.

@Igubazi15 stated:

"Manje ugym estradini yini kanti."

@prince_velar posted:

"And he will still break your heart."

@BniBongs wrote:

"I so wish kasi girls had a consistent mindset like yours."

@Stone_the_world commented:

"Her back, bro!"

@karabo Mmebe highlighted:

"Wow, this is 50kg lungees. I can't even do that with squats, bro."

@tebogomph2 shared:

"Yes, girl. I wish to reach this level of fitness. I shall bounce back. Where did you buy your training equipment? Are you taking creatine? If yes which one?"

@orlindriscoll asked:

"Is she training for war?"

@Giftero335 added:

"A very strong lady mentally and physically."

Man leaves jaws gaping with impressive workout

In a similar article, Briefly News reported that a fitness TikTok video is causing a stir. That dedication's hard to miss.

The video features a buff gentleman going through an insane workout routine, which has taken the internet by storm. In a world where fitness trends come and go, this TikTok video is a powerful reminder that true strength and transformation require unwavering commitment.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News