A video of a kasi dog strolling casually through the streets while carrying a wine box became an online hit

Thousands of Mzansi people were stunned by the animal taking on the role of a wine courier in the township

Viewers reacted with amusement and celebrated the special and quirky traits of township dogs

A video of a township dog carrying wine became a viral hit. Image: Stock photos

Source: Getty Images

Wow, township dogs are a special breed. One was spotted strutting the streets with a wine box in tow.

Dog video clocks 746k views

The four-legged friend looking like a seasoned courier turned heads and raised eyebrows. The unexpected yet funny TikTok video shared by @adog3806 garnered 746,000 views.

Uniqueness of township dogs

South Africans on the platform were entertained by the furry animal's antics. They joked that kasi dogs are in their own league.

Watch the video below:

Mzansi discusses animal clip

Whether the dog was sent on a mission by its owner remains a mystery. But it didn't stop viewers from speculating about the unusual sighting.

See some of the comments below:

@the_good_gent_101 said:

"Am I missing something here? Siqale nini ukuthuma izinja utshwala?

@halalanobaza stated:

"Whose dog is this? Ithunyiwe ngeke. "

@misssharifah4 posted:

"Welcome to South Africa where even the dogs are stressed out. "

@Boledi wrote:

"My dog must see what other dogs are doing for their owners. "

@tumeloeric2 mentioned:

"Where do they breed this kind of dog? It's a need."

@CameronFernandez joked:

"I showed this to my dog and told him to look what other people's dogs are doing. He just barked."

@kaylo69 commented:

"He got plans for the weekend. "

@Faya01gp added:

"You can see that's a full box of wine. Give that dog a Bells."

Source: Briefly News