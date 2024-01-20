A woman unveiled the strange figure that she spotted at Devil's Peak through a viral TikTok video

A woman from Cape Town has set social media abuzz with a TikTok video capturing a mysterious figure at Devil's Peak.

Strange occurrence on Devil's Peak

In the video, taken from her house, she refers to the enigmatic entity as a "giant" and shares that it's not the first time she's spotted this strange occurrence.

Unusual TikTok video goes viral

The eerie footage shot on an overcast day, has triggered a wave of curiosity and speculation. Within a few days, the video posted by @audsking2 amassed 2.2 million views.

SA debates mystery on Cape Town mountain

The comments flooded in with theories about what the strange figure could be and wondering about the secrets Devil's Peak may hold.

@jacobsjunaid wrote:

"That's Jan van Riebeek. The second coming."

@bxootyyuxmyumxoxo mentioned:

"All these amazing, clear, steady videos on TikTok but when it comes to filming a giant it's always blurry out of focus moving all over the place. "

@riri8409 suggested:

"Check what happened in Miami 2024."

@heart_of_mothering joked:

"Please buy a Samsung S23 fast and zoom in."

@tadoela said:

"Aunty you seem like you are brave enough to go till there and look for us. Please, we wanna know."

2banzi_m1 added:

"Where are the Samsung phones that can zoom to the moon."

@bmed442 commented:

"The name of the mountain says it all.☝️"

@esther.mouton wrote:

"Giants exist you'll soon see more of them. Many many more from Biblical times. Some of them did survive the flood from Noah's days. Read Genesis 6."

