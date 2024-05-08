One man took to social media to compare Amazon prices vs Takealot to see which one is better

In the TikTok video, the man unveiled different products from both online stores, and people was shocked

South Africans reacted to the clip as they rushed to the comments section to express their

PAY ATTENTION: Let yourself be inspired by real people who go beyond the ordinary! Subscribe and watch our new shows on Briefly TV Life now!

A gentleman shared a video on TikTok comparing Amazon prices to Takealot, and people were shocked.

A man compared Amazon vs Takealot deals in a TikTok video. Image: @brendenr22

Source: TikTok

Man compares Amazon vs Takealot

Social media user @brendenr22 took the initiative to study the two popular online stores, Amazon and Takealot. He uploaded a video showcasing different items from Amazon and Takealot.

He first unveiled a camera, which was sold at R1,259 on Amazon and on Takealot, which was R1 495. He then went on to showcase the Marshall Woburn 111 speaker on Amazon; it cost R 8.999, and Takealot it was R13,999.

As the video continued, he unveiled more items, such as a Smart TV, Airfyer and espresso machine. At the end of the clip, the man urged all South Africans to think twice before buying something on Takealot and always make sure to compare the two before purchasing anything.

Watch the video below:

People are in shock

Many online users were astonished by the man's video as they flocked to the comments section to express their thoughts, saying:

Clifford_22 cracked a joke, saying:

"It's giving Dstv Vs Netflix."

Werner Engelbrecht said:

"Takealot been taking us for a gat for years, up the prices and them 80% discount then you pay the same as the original price."

Charli added:

"Takealot has always been scamming people."

Kasia Kijewska shared:

"Purchased two daily deals from Amazon yesterday, today Takealot notified me that my wishlist items are on sale - the EXACT same discount as Amazon. They're already working overtime to keep up."

TwitterGames wrote:

"My gosh I saw some prices on Amazon today and I was shook it's so loww... Takealot who!?"

N/A commented:

"Doing the lords work."

Amazon launches in South Africa, prompting excitement and scepticism

Briefly News previously reported that the long-awaited arrival of Amazon in South Africa has finally come to fruition, igniting a mix of excitement and scepticism among South African consumers.

With the launch of Amazon's marketplace in the country, many eager shoppers are gearing up to explore the global e-commerce giant's offerings. Netizens took to social media platform X to express their enthusiasm for the new shopping platform, with numerous comments indicating a readiness to dive into the Amazon experience.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News