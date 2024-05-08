Amazon SA has finally launched and South many Africans are more than happy to try it out

But some are still a little sceptical about the prices and want to stick to local brands

Some people are worried whether South Africa's other online shopping outlet, Takealot, will be able to cope with competition

Amazon has finally launched in SA and South Africans have mixed emotions. Images: Amazon

The long-awaited arrival of Amazon in South Africa has finally come to fruition, igniting a mix of excitement and scepticism among South African consumers.

With the launch of Amazon's marketplace in the country, many eager shoppers are gearing up to explore the global e-commerce giant's offerings.

Netizens took to social media platform X to express their enthusiasm for the new shopping platform, with numerous comments indicating a readiness to dive into the Amazon experience.

@aifheli said:

"Let me make my way to those Amazon finds TikToks since Amazon is finally available in SA."

@Politicman commented:

"As some of you may know, Amazon launched in SA yesterday. I ordered a couple of books that would have taken 14 days to get from Takealot and were substantially more expensive. I placed my order after 17:00 yesterday, and they have just delivered them. Welcome to SA, @amazon."

@_JonasMzwakhe added:

"I'm checking it out now."

@Bouy_Megezin noted:

"Amazon is now in SA... Dope! Our economy is not perfect, but it is good. We need more investors."

Not everyone is excited about the launch

However, not everyone is convinced. Some voices of doubt pointed out a preference for sticking to local alternatives like Takealot, citing perceived cost advantages.

Check out Africa Research Desk's review post below:

@ntwana_kasie said:

"Too expensive, I will stick to Takealot."

@UmiJay02 argued:

"I would petition SAns to stay loyal to SAn brands and platforms. Amazon came here and wanted to use ancestral lands for their warehouses. They are only selling something you can find on Takealot or other stores in SA. Don't let an international company crush a SAn one."

Amazon launches with a bang

Amazon has found a way to attract its first customers by offering an enticing incentive for first-time shoppers: free delivery on their inaugural purchase.

This move is poised to attract crowds of curious consumers eager to test the waters of Amazon's arrival in their market.

In addition to the allure of free delivery, Amazon is rolling out support for 3,000 pickup points across the country as part of its launch strategy.

This infrastructure enhancement aims to provide greater convenience and accessibility to customers, further solidifying Amazon's presence in the South African retail landscape.

However, it's worth noting that the free delivery offer applies exclusively to products fulfilled by Amazon, with orders surpassing R500 also qualifying for complimentary shipping.

This delineation underscores Amazon's strategic approach to incentivizing purchases while managing logistical costs.

