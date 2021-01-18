Everything you need to know about Amazon shipping to South Africa in 2024

Online shopping has revolutionised how people shop. South Africans can easily ship products from other countries. Did you know you can shop on Amazon and receive your products in South Africa? Amazon is among the biggest online shopping platforms globally, with a wide array of products. Here is all you need to know about Amazon shipping to South Africa.

Amazon is a multinational technology firm that is known for providing e-commerce services. Online shopping has become a trend worldwide because it is convenient and has many other advantages. Here are all the details about Amazon shipping to South Africa.

Amazon shipping to South Africa: all the details

Many people know that Amazon global shipping to South Africa service is effective. Many others are scared of using the platform because they are afraid their goods will not be delivered. Well, here are all the details about shipping on the platform for SA residents and citizens.

Does Amazon deliver to South Africa?

Yes, Amazon- South Africa online shopping is possible through the AmazonGlobal service. It is important to note that the e-commerce company only ships specific goods to South Africa.

Amazon opened its first South African office in Cape Town CBD in 2006. The e-commerce giant set up an Amazon Elastic Compute Cloud (Amazon EC2). The office has enhanced its services in SA.

In the past, Amazon shipping to South Africa was conducted via third-party sellers, and delivery was through the South African Post Service (SAPO). That has since changed.

A product's eligibility for shipping is based on various factors, including seller restrictions, weight restrictions, and local customs import regulations.

When South Africans create accounts on Amazon, they should provide their South African address. That way, the website will filter the products available for shipping to the country.

Before shopping on the site, it is recommended that you check with the local customs office or consult South Africa import restrictions for detailed information on prohibited or restricted import items.

Amazon shipping costs to South Africa

The price of Amazon shipping to South Africa depends on the product(s) you order, the import taxes, and Amazon's shipping fee. Other factors include the number of goods and their weight and volume.

Note that the final price indicated as you shop is what you will pay to have the item(s) delivered to your doorstep. Therefore, there is no need to pay extra upon delivery to South Africa.

Below is a breakdown of the general cost of delivery for Sub-Saharan African countries.

Standard shipping per shipment: starting from $9.99

starting from $9.99 Expedited shipping per shipment: starting from $14.99

starting from $14.99 Priority courier shipping per shipment: starting from $22.99

NB: There are no hidden charges or extra fees with Amazon shipping to South Africa. What you see on the site is what you pay.

Amazon Global calculates an estimated customs fee before checkout. The company pays all the customs duties upfront so that the items are not held up at the customs office.

In case you are undercharged, the company absorbs the cost of the error. If you are overcharged, you will get a refund of the excess amount paid.

How to ship Amazon to South Africa

Currently, you can purchase items directly from Amazon's website and have them shipped to your South African physical address.

The multinational company ships products internationally via the AmazonGlobal service. Below are the options you have to have your products delivered to SA.

Option 1: Direct international shipping

Follow the steps below to purchase products from Amazon.

Visit the official Amazon website on an internet-enabled device.

Change your delivery address to South Africa to allow the site to filter the products you can ship. To do this, click on the delivery to section, then change your delivery destination to SA.

Select your preferred items and add them to your shopping cart.

Once done, click checkout and input your physical address. The site will calculate all your fees and import duties. Pay for your items.

Aramex courier services will deliver your goods. Aramex is reliable as compared to the South African Post Service (SAPO) used in the past.

Expected delivery time

Once you order your products, be patient because Amazon to SA deliveries take some time. Below is a guiding table.

Standard shipping 10 to 14 business days Expedited shipping 8 to 16 business days Priority shipping 2 to 7 working days

Option 2: Package forwarder

If you are unable to find the item you want on Amazon’s direct shipping option to South Africa, consider using a package forwarding service (third-party). This is a practical solution for acquiring items you cannot ship directly to SA.

To use this option, you should provide a US-based delivery address when shopping. Your items will be delivered to the address you give.

The package forwarder officials will ship the product(s) to you. They handle tasks like consolidating packages, managing customs documentation, and arranging international shipping for a seamless customer experience.

Note that package forwarders normally charge additional fees associated with their services. These include fees for consolidation, repackaging, and storage. Confirm your expected delivery time with your package follower.

A woman in a white long-sleeved blouse holding a credit card while using a laptop with a colourful cover. Photo: pexels.com, @Kindel Media

Source: UGC

Returns policy

Amazon offers a 30-day return policy on eligible products if you use international shipping to SA. To initiate a return, head to your Amazon account dashboard and follow the steps under the refund section.

It’s important to note that some items on Amazon may be non-returnable, such as digital downloads or prepaid cards, so be sure to review the return policy for any specific item you’re considering purchasing.

How much is Amazon shipping to South Africa?

The amount charged depends on the number of items, their weight, and how soon you want your item(s) delivered. The standard shipping per shipment starts from $9.99, expedited shipping per shipment starts from $14.99, and priority courier shipping per shipment starts from $22.99.

How long does Amazon shipping take to South Africa?

Standard shipping takes 10 to 14 business days, expedited takes 8 to 16 business days, and priority shipping takes 2 to 7 working days.

How much does Amazon shipping cost to South Africa?

Standard shipping starts from $9.99, expedited shipping starts from $14.99, and priority courier shipping starts from $22.99.

Can people in South Africa order from Amazon?

Yes, they can. However, not all items on the site can be shipped. Ensure you filter out items you cannot ship by inputting SA as the country of delivery.

Through the Amazon shipping to South Africa service, South Africans are able to shop on Amazon and have their items delivered. Do not forget to confirm your products of interest can be delivered to South Africa.

