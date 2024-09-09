Navigating the exciting world of online shopping brings us to the crucial question: how long does Shein take to deliver? However, this is more than just a query; it is a gateway to understanding the efficiency of one of the world’s most famous fashion retailers. With their vast array of items, the anticipation of delivery can feel like the final countdown to a personal fashion show.

Founded in 2008, Shein is widely recognised for selling inexpensive apparel, among other products. In 2022, the company generated $24 billion in revenue and was valued at $100 billion. In this article, we will teach you everything you should know about Shein shipping times, how to track your order, what to do if it is late, and how to get your order to ship more quickly.

How long does Shein take to deliver to the US?

Although Shein’s headquarters is in Singapore and its main warehouse is in China, the company has partnered with logistics warehouses worldwide to make shipping faster. According to Shein’s US website, customers can opt to have their items delivered in two different ways:

Standard shipping: This method costs $3.99 and ensures delivery within 10 days. It is free to ship orders above $29.00.

Express shipping: This option expedites the process, typically delivering your parcel in less than seven days. However, Shein’s shipping fee here increases to $12.90. Orders above $129.00 are delivered for free.

Factors affecting Shein’s delivery time

The global fashion e-retailer aims to deliver within the dates specified after you have placed your order.

Nonetheless, below are several factors that might result in your Shein package being delivered late per NextSmartShip:

Weather conditions

Natural disasters such as heavy rain or snowfall can impact Shein's shipping speed. They often result in flight cancellations, road closures, or disruptions in shipping routes.

By staying informed about weather forecasts, you will manage your expectations regarding your orders during these times.

Peak season demand

Shein receives more orders during sale events and major holidays. Higher demand may interfere with processing times, as most carrier services will likely be overwhelmed. This, in turn, can cause shipping delays as the company finds a way to look for extra shipping methods.

Order volume

Bulky orders require more processing, picking, and packaging time. In addition, items that require customisation may take longer to deliver. The more products the workers have to handle, the longer it might take to process compared to a light order.

Customs clearance

International orders may be subject to inspection after reaching the destination country. This documentation may, in turn, lead to delays in the delivery process. Therefore, the clearance time varies depending on the country’s protocols.

Location and accessibility

People in the major cities will likely receive orders faster than those in remote areas with challenging terrain. You have an added advantage if you reside close to one of Shein’s warehouses in your region.

How to make Shein deliver faster

We understand the excitement of waiting for your Shein order to arrive! Here are some tips on how to get your hands on that gorgeous dress in the shortest time possible:

Although it will cost you an extra buck, choosing Shein’s express shipping at checkout will get you that package sooner.

Opt for the on-time free delivery guarantee after you have placed your order and paid.

Ordering during off-peak season will ensure faster processing and shipping.

Choose in-store pick-up is available as it bypasses potential delays associated with regular shipping.

How to track Shein orders

You can track your package's location and estimated delivery dates if it is late. Below is a step-by-step guide on Shein’s delivery tracking process:

Step 1: Head over to the Shein website. Step 2: Next, go to "My Account" and log in to the account you used to order your items. Step 3: Click on ‘’My Orders’’. (You will be redirected to a page that displays the history and details of your orders). Step 4: Select ‘’View Details’’ for more information. Step 5: If your order's status reads ‘’Shipped,’’ you can select ‘’Track’’ to view the exact location of your package. Step 6: Lastly, once you have received the order, you can confirm delivery for bonus points.

What is Shein’s return policy?

Your order has finally arrived but is either damaged or the wrong size. Worry not; you can return the product to Shein within 30-75 days. The amount will be refunded to the account if your complaint is legitimate.

Note: Some items on the Shein website are non-returnable. So, before filing a complaint, confirm this first.

FAQs

Over the years, Shein’s popularity has increased drastically due to its ability to use social media, especially TikTok, as a promotional tool. Here are some frequently asked questions about their services:

What is urgent delivery on Shein?

Urgent delivery informs the company that you would like your package processed faster and prioritised when it comes to shipping. However, there are no guarantees that your order will arrive earlier than the estimated date.

Does Shein deliver on weekends?

Yes, Shein does ship on weekends. Nonetheless, delivery time to your doorstep depends on the Logistics company's operating hours.

Who delivers Shein Packages?

The company’s orders to the US are shipped by China Post and delivered by FedEx for express shipping and USPS for standard shipping.

How long does Shein take to deliver? The fast-fashion retail company typically takes 7-10 business days to deliver a package to the US. However, this time may differ depending on several factors, including the shipping method and the order volume.

