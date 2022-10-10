Where is Shein located in South africa? Everything you ought to know

Shein has created a big name for itself as one of the most prominent online fast-fashion retailers in the world. With branches in multiple countries, the company is also known for its affordably priced apparel. In the Mzansi nation, the firm has become very popular. So, where is Shein located in South Africa?

Shein is currently not involved in manufacturing or cloth design. Instead, it gets its products from the wholesale clothing market in Guangzhou. As of 2022, it is the largest fashion retailer.

Where is Shein located exactly?

The clothing retail company is located in China, where it was founded in 2008. It was originally named ZZKKO and changed its name to SheInsider in 2011. As of April 2022, the company was valued at $100 billion.

Is Shein available in South Africa?

Serving over 200 countries, the company has some of its branches in South Africa and has become the largest clothing retailer in the country. The brand offers a variety of clothing, from fast-fashion to high-end designer labels.

Is Shein legit in South Africa?

The fast-fashion retailer has earned the trust of many with its ability to deliver quality goods on time. Their services are fast, not onl in South Africa but also in the rest of the countries they have set up.

What does Shein offer in South Africa?

The company offers different clothing products in their stores. From T-shirts, tank tops, blouses, Skirts, shorts, sweatpants, two-piece outfits, jumpsuits, denim, outerwear, beachwear and intimates, the site has something for anyone. In addition, they provide clothes in the latest fashion.

Does South Africa have a Shein store?

SA is one of the African countries where the retail clothing store operates. The Shein clothing in South Africa location is in six major cities, including Cape Town, Johannesburg, Durban, Bloemfontein, East London and Pretoria.

With more stores opening up regularly, you will soon have a Shein store in South Africa, in the town near you. However, there are unofficial local stores set up and thus, it is vital that you only shop from the official website.

How to order from Shein in South Africa

These are the steps to order clothes from the retail store.

1. Visit their Website

2. Add your desired items, according to colour and size, to your shopping cart

3. Click the view bag button

4. Sign in or register your account

5. Fill in shipping and billing information

6. Complete payment information

7. Confirm your order

How long does Shein take to deliver to South Africa?

Once your order has been placed. The company will take 3 to 4 days to process the order. This means that the product is prepared and packed. Then, they will provide the estimated date of delivery.

Who delivers Shein packages in South Africa?

The company primarily uses Aramex or Buffalo Logistics to export goods to South Africa. Shipping estimates range from three to four weeks from when the order is placed and are provided for both the individual items and the overall purchase.

In addition, your order can be delivered to your doorstep via ColisExpat.

How much does it cost to deliver to South Africa from Shein?

The company has its shipping costs depending on the order. These costs are as follows.

Order total Shipping cost Orders below R590 R150 Orders from R591 to R1050 R75 Orders above R1050 Free

When your order arrives at customs, it will undergo inspection, from which you will be required to pay additional fees, duties or taxes.

Shein in South Africa has become a prominent company in retailing clothes. Ensure you place your orders from their official site to get the best quality.

