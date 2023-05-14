Does Shein do cash on delivery in South Africa? Everything you ought to know

Shein is an online fashion retailer with headquarters in Singapore. Founded in 2007, the company has grown to become the largest fast-moving retailer, with outlets across over 150 countries, and South Africa is one of them. But does Shein do cash on delivery in South Africa?

The fashion retailer is known for selling relatively inexpensive apparel. Photo: Jade Gao

Source: Getty Images

Shein penetrated the South African market three years ago and became the most-downloaded shopping app in the country's Google Play Store. Its significantly lower prices have increased its popularity in the South African market. Does this change the payment methods it allows?

Does Shein accept cash on delivery in South Africa?

Paying on delivery means paying for your order at the time of pickup, thus giving money to the carrier or delivery person. Unfortunately, the fashion brand does not accept cash on delivery. The option is only available in countries such as:

India

Oman

Saudi Arabia

Kuwait

Qatar

Bahrain

United Arab Emirates

How do I pay on Shein in South Africa?

The fashion company offers various payment methods that customers can use to settle their orders. Go through these details as they unpack them to unveil the best alternative Shein payment methods in South Africa.

Debit or credit card

The debit or credit card option is often the most preferred method for people looking for options for paying Shein online. It is a secure payment method.

Shein guarantees secure and reliable data protection systems like DMCA and Trustwave, which manage payments. The systems ensure that the customer's bank details will not be leaked. Reviews from millions of customers vouch for this payment method.

Therefore, you can safely shop on Shein if you have a debit or credit card, either Mastercard, Visa, or American Express.

Its success has been credited to its popularity among Generation Z consumers. Photo: Jakub Porzycki

Source: Getty Images

PayPal

PayPal is the other alternative payment method for Shein in South Africa, considering its high-security levels. It has a third-party encryption method; hence, it prevents the online fashion brand from having your bank details.

Paying via PayPal is simpler since it involves linking your bank account with your PayPal account. However, you can only use it with your credit card.

All you have to do is register, add your card or account details, and wait for your PayPal account's validation. When purchasing the items, funds will be directly deducted from your account.

The advantage of buying with PayPal on Shein is that it adds extra security during the payment process. It means that in the case of glitches in your purchase, you qualify to benefit from PayPal refund insurance.

Therefore, you do not have to worry about being required to provide your Shein proof of payment when asking for a refund.

The company began to establish its supply chain systems in 2012. Photo: Richard A. Brooks

Source: Getty Images

How to order on Shein South Africa

Shopping and ordering on Shein is pretty simple. Here are the steps to follow:

Add items to your shopping bag. Be sure to specify the colour, size, or quantity of the item you added if necessary. Check out when you are done with the item selection. Click the view bag button to review the item(s) you selected and make modifications if necessary. Click on checkout securely now to place the order. If you are not ready to order yet, click continue shopping. Log in to your Shein account. Sign in if you already have an account. If not, click New to Shein and register with your email account. Provide the shipping and billing information. Here, you will be required to: fill in the shipping address, choose one shipping option and apply a coupon code and points, if any. Click on place order after verifying everything is correct. Fill in the payment information and click continue to complete the purchase.

Does Shein deliver to South Africa?

It does. However, the delivery methods vary depending on your location. Similarly, the timeframe varies; it takes between three to four weeks from the time you place your order.

The company was founded in China in 2008. Photo: Paulo Nunes dos Santos

Source: Getty Images

Does Shein charge for delivery in South Africa?

Yes, it does. How much is Shein delivery to South Africa? It will cost you R150 if you spend below R590. However, if you spend over R590 but below R1,050, you will pay R75. Orders above R1,050 are delivered for free.

How long does it take Shein to deliver in South Africa?

There is no set delivery timeframe. Instead, shipping time will depend on factors such as the customs clearance procedures. The Shein delivery to South Africa time may be longer if these procedures are lengthy or due to reasons such as invalid addresses.

What local courier does Shein use?

The store mainly uses Aramex or Buffalo Logistics to ship to Mzansi. It may take 5 to 8 working days, which may vary for some cities.

Is Shein expensive in South Africa?

It is relatively affordable, given that most of the products from this online store are good quality.

Does Shein do cash on delivery in South Africa? It does not. However, it does offer two payment options, PayPal and credit or debit card, and guarantees additional security measures during these transactions. The fashion brand also has a reliable refund policy.

DISCLAIMER: This article is not sponsored by any third party. It is intended for general informational purposes only and does not address individual circumstances. It is not a substitute for professional advice or help and should not be relied on to make decisions of any kind. Any action you take upon the information presented in this article is strictly at your own risk and responsibility!

