Who is Melonie Jenkins? Age, profiles, career, charges, where is she now?

It is a norm that family members are real and loyal to one another, not minding the situation or their grievances. This is what Melonie Jenkins did with her siblings; they were used to getting into trouble and making her pay for it until she got tired of it at some point and gave them up. Read on to discover why she eventually had a rethink below.

Melonie Jenkins comes from a family of convicted felons, and she is an ex-convict as well. She never had the experience of life outside crime since her parents and the ones before her parents were heavily involved in a life of crime. At least four of her siblings are also incarcerated after being sentenced to jail for different crimes.

Background information

The mother of three was born in 1988 to David A. Magee Sr. and Lori Jenkins. She grew up in Omaha, Nebraska, the United States of America, alongside five siblings, including Nikko and Erica. Melonie Jenkins's age is currently 33 years.

Melonie's family has a severe problem with criminal activities, accomplices, and affiliations. Mel's mother, Lori Jenkins, will be 52 in 2022 but was found guilty of helping her son cover up his killing spree by providing him with a gallon of gasoline to burn a stolen car.

The court acknowledged that she could not have known what the gas would be used for; however, she was sentenced to five to six years of prison time. She was already doing 10 years of jail time for her involvement in wrongful possession of ammunition.

Mel's father, David A. Magee, was known for several violent crimes during his lifetime. He was never officially married to Lori but fathered six children with her.

Career

Melonie is not known to have been registered to any legal company as a staff member. However, since she comes from a family invested in violent crimes of various sorts, it is not off track to assume that her share of the loot met Mel's needs.

Charges

She was arrested for her brother Nikko's murder of four people in 2013, a few days after being released from prison. She was apprehended after the prosecution traced phone calls that she made to a particular woman involved in his brother's murderous crime.

Her mother, Lori, had also called the woman a couple of times within 24 hours. Although during another trial in 2014, Melonie and her mother denied threatening the woman; each said they were trying to make her drop the charges.

Mel had only just been released on bail for making terroristic threats before she got nabbed for trying to help her brother escape a crime he committed. However, she insisted that she was not trying to cover up for his crimes but attempted to make sure no more people were killed.

The detail of this trial goes back to a couple of days before Mel's brother, Nikko and her sister, Erica, were apprehended for their respective roles in the murder of Curtis Bradford. Some of the family members attended a meeting at 52nd Street and Ames Avenue, an aunt's house.

Melonie said her brother and sister were worried and seemed to be looking over their shoulders like someone was after them. Nikko, specifically, had been interrogated regarding the death of Curtis Bradford after a workout session at the gym.

Nikko and Erica finally told Mel their crime, and according to Mel, it was their little way of protecting her from the things to come, even though they eventually came.

The three linked up with their mother, and they all got into two separate cars because Erica could not shake off the fact that police were on their trail. So, Erica and Lori Jenkins were in one, and Mel was in another car with Nikko.

Nikko was the primary target in the said crime, and he was the one that the police wanted. The family quickly realised that they were being trailed and decided to do something about it.

Nikko cocked his gun in readiness for a shootout with the police, but Melonie never stopped the car. Instead, Melonie said she took that decision to prevent any bloodbath from happening.

Mel explained all of this during testimony against her siblings, but the defence lawyer was hellbent on catching her in a lie. Mel agreed to have told lies to protect her siblings in the past, but she insisted that she was genuine this time around.

Before then, Melonie had been a juvenile in 2003 after she stole a car in the company of her sister, Erica, and another cousin. She was also found guilty of felonious robbery in 2005.

Where is Melonie Jenkins?

Melonie Jenkins now is a free woman. She had three children, all below the age of seven, before she was apprehended in connection to her involvement in Nikko's crime. She is not known to be married to anyone.

Social media presence

Mel is not active on social media, and a quick search of Melonie Jenkins's Instagram account will probably lead you to a rabbit hole of people with similar names. Unfortunately, the same can also be said of Melonie Jenkins's Facebook account; she seems to prefer staying away from the public glare.

Everyone has a choice and a shot to do better with their life regardless of their past. Unfortunately, Melonie Jenkins will need a new kind of willpower to set her life straight. Since she is in her thirties, time may still be kind to her.

