Jeremy Meeks' net worth, age, dating, career, criminal charges, profiles

Life is full of surprises as it can turn a bad moment into a great one. Jeremy Meeks is a victim of such an occurrence. He rose to prominence after a mugshot of him posted by the police went viral in 2015. This happened after an operation dubbed Operation Ceasefire.
Jeremy is an American fashion model and actor. He promotes and advertises fashion clothing in fashion shows. He is famous for being a former member of a criminal group known as the Crips, which participated in numerous illegal acts.
Jeremy Meeks' biography
Jeremy was born on 7th February 1984 in Tacoma, Washington, USA. Jeremy Meeks' parents are Raymond Meeks (father) and Katherine Angier (mother). He has four siblings: Emery Meeks, Bryan Varela, Leana, and Carmella.
He had a tough time growing up as he was born and raised in a family of heroin addicts. For instance, his father was arrested for stabbing a family friend while he was nine months old. On the other hand, his mother was charged with several crimes.
Eventually, he was raised by his elder sister Leanna. Besides, some of Jeremy Meeks' siblings also faced different criminal charges. For example, his elder brother was charged with buying alcohol for a minor, while his half-sister Carmella was arrested for several minor criminal offences.
While growing up, he was shot five times. He was arrested during operation Ceasefire. Regarding his education, Jeremy is a school dropout. He dropped out because he suffered from a learning disorder and was arrested at a young age.
Career
Jeremy began his career after serving his jail sentence. His criminal charges pertained to robbery and corporal injury to a child, assaulting a 16-year-old boy when he was 18.
In 2015, his mugshot was posted on Facebook by the police, and it went viral. Many were captured by his chiselled jaw, blue eyes, and tattooed body, earning the hot felon moniker. As a result, he received many letters and contract proposals from strangers seeking him to be their model.
He made his runway debut in 2017 in the New York Fashion Week. During the same year, he made his European debut in Germany, walking for Phillip Plein. He also appeared in a campaign for Sunglass Fashion House Carolina Lemke. Jeremy Meeks the model is currently signed to White Cross Management in Los Angeles, California.
Apart from modelling, he has appeared in various music videos and films. He made his music video debut on Wi-Fi by Ogla Buzova. He made his film debut in 2020 in the BET and movie, Trigger. What movies have Jeremy Meeks? Jeremy Meeks' movies and TV shows include:
- Trigger
- True to the Game 2
- Dutch
- Secret Society
- True to the Game 3
- Dear Best Friend
- Circumstances 3
- Doggmen
- Rose of the Tarragon
Jeremy Meeks' wife
The model was once married to Mellissa Meeks. The duo dated for a while before exchanging their wedding vows in 2008. Later, they welcomed their firstborn child, Jeremy Meeks Junior. Unfortunately, the couple separated in 2017 and eventually divorced in 2018.
After the separation, he started dating Chloe Green. Jeremy Meeks' girlfriend is the daughter of a British business personality, Phillip Green. The duo has a son together, Jayden Meeks-Green. However, after a few years of being happily together, rumours of their breakup surfaced on the internet.
The actor confirmed their breakup in October 2020 by claiming that he was single. However, he went on to praise Chloe Green as an incredible mother to their son. At the moment, he is alleged to be dating Jessica Rich after being spotted together a couple of times.
Jeremy Meeks' net worth
Hot felon Jeremy Meeks has an estimated net worth of $5 million as of 2021. He makes his money through his modelling career by taking part in various fashion shows. He has also earned through brand endorsements and starred in different movie and music videos.
Jeremy Meeks rose to fame and fortune after swiping from crime to the fashion world. He has proven that your past does not determine your future. Instead, his love and passion for the fashion industry have seen him attain great success in life.
