Top 15 South African songs in 2021: The trendiest songs

The Rainbow Nation has some of the most celebrated African music artists who rule in their genres and get a lot of love from their fans. Popular South African music artists like Cassper Nyovest, Black Coffee, and DJ Maphorisa are topping SA music charts while putting the country's music on global platforms. Some South African songs released in 2021 have received many positive reviews with appreciable views on the YouTube channel.

Most of the top 15 South African songs have persistently been on the list since their release, and they have gained popularity among the South African audience and other global citizens. This list consists of the latest songs in South Africa from artists whose vocals have been applauded. The videos have also not disappointed fans with their entertaining and award-winning beats.

Some of these latest songs have featured international musicians who brought diversity and a different feeling to the tunes. So, which songs are trending now in South Africa? Below is the list of 15 top SA songs you will find entertaining whenever you listen to them.

1. DJ Cleo - Gcina Impilo Yami (feat. Bucy Radebe) [Official Music Video]

Everyone loves SA trending songs, but despite the recent dominance of Amapiano, house music like Gcina Impilo Yami still found its way to the top. DJ Cleo, a top house artist, collaborated with gospel singer Bucy Radebe to deliver this beautiful piece of art. It is a remix of Bucy Radebe's Hit track, Uzugcin Impilo Yami. The video was uploaded to the YouTube channel on the 12th of February, 2021, and has received more than 7.8 million views. Below are viewers' reviews:

I don't understand the language but l'm so down to this song that it touches my soul. l expected to see white garments as well but all the same thumbs up - Ellen Kwashira

Dj Cleo is a living legend, I love this song. Well done Bucie. This song is a hit. Only a Satanist can dislike this song. As zambians we approve it. You're welcome to hold a concert here - Kutemwa Kara Mazala

2. Focalistic & Davido - Ke Star [Remix] [Feat. Vigro Deep] (Official Music Video)

Focalistic is respected for the quality songs he always releases, and Ke Star is not an exception. The collaborative job with Davido featuring Vigro Deep made it exceptionally great. Although Ke Start is a remix, it has gained over seven million views after it premiered on YouTube on the 26th of February, 2021. Below are reactions from viewers:

Trust me. Davido will shock the world with music, I know he was born with a silver spoon but forget it the dude is talented, go listen to Holy Ground - Davido ft Nikki minaji. You will cry. - Asa Savage

This is absolutely the #1 Afro Fusion in Africa. Fusing South Africa's legendary Amapiano beats, sounds and vocals with Nigeria's pop culture ligua flavored with Yoruba, Pidgin, English and delivered by the eclectic Davido. OLAMIDE BAYO

3. KAMO MPHELA - NKULUNKULU (OFFICIAL MUSIC VIDEO)

The creative approach that Kamo Mphela gives to this track is second to none. As one of South African love songs, the vibes and lyrics of the song are really inspiring. It is a song any music lover would want to listen to over and again. After it premiered on the YouTube channel on the 26th of March, 2021, it has garnered more than 6.1 million views. Check out what some viewers have said on the fantastic track:

I’m from Chicago and I have no idea what she is saying, but this video is so fire. The dancing is amazing. I swear African music is lit. Way better than trash here in the U.S. You got a new fan. One love. MsLewis715

I don't know why I suddenly fall mad in love with South African songs. The beats...the dance is lit. I wish I can dance like them. Love the beats and dance. Love from Cameroon, Williams David

4. Nasty C, Ari Lennox - Black And White

With artists like Nasty C and Ari Lennox in South Africa, it is not a gainsay to conclude that South Africa is blessed with natural resources and talents. However, the duo's effort in releasing Black And White has been met with significant success. Since its upload to the YouTube channel on the 12th of February, 2021, it has garnered more than 3.1 million views with impressive comments. Some of the reactions so far are:

Just heard this song on the radio station in my city of Columbia South Carolina! It was on the top 10 count down!! Shout out to the beautiful ari Lenox for putting me on to nasty C!! JaVion Riley

Nasty C is just too good. He's such a cool rapper and he doesn't struggle to rap. He's one of the best in the world. Keep it up man! We love you. Cassandra Iwegbuna

5. King Monada - Wa Ngobatxa (feat. Jen Jen & Mack Eaze)

Wa Ngobatxa is one of the most viral songs in 2021. King Monada has done a great job on this, no doubt. Interestingly, the collaboration with Jen Jen and Mack Eaze makes the track one of the songs that will top your playlist. After it was uploaded to the YouTube channel on the 22nd of January, 2021, it has received more than 2.8 mullion views. Check out what some viewers are saying about the track.

This is out of this world. So proud of my sister Jen Jen. My king and Mack Ease great work. This songs makes me so emotional. Ceejay Shilubana

All Somalis we love this. Guys our king monada. I lived in Limpopo Tzaneen side places like Kgapane and Wholsele. Learned Spedi. Now I can speak but not perfectly and still want to learn just that I can meet with him and have conversation in Kolepedi or Spedi what ever. Keep it up. King, I love your songs and thank you Limpopoians. Because of you we know the KING. Siyaame Abdurahman

6. Makhadzi - Red Card (Official Music Video)

This is one of the hit songs that cannot go unnoticed. The intro comes with suspense and vibes that must have caught over 2.3 million viewers' attention. So, it is not surprising that since it premiered on the YouTube channel on the 15th of April, 2021, the song has gone viral. Makhadzi has done a commendable job on this. Here are a few of what viewers have to say about this South African new song:

Wow, Makhadzi. From performing at taxi ranks to become this icon. No man can curse what God has blessed. Well done sisi. Mrziii mrziii

In SA, only Makhadzi's and Master KG's music videos go as far as unusual 10 to 15million views or more even before the Master KG fame, guess people act like they hate her but enjoys her music. Thanks to neighbouring African countries for appreciating Makhadzi. Manoko Makgae

7. Kelly Khumalo - Ngathwala Ngaye (Official Music Video) ft. Mondli Ngcobo

This jam's video premiered on YouTube on the 19th of February, 2021, and has been the talk of the country since its release. Currently, it has over two million views on YouTube. So, this is what people are saying about it:

I have never been Kelly's follower, but jeoulous down, Kelly is one of biggest singers in Africa. MPHO DIANE

Kelly's voice wanna make me walk into hospital and discharge all the patients. She's got the beautiful voice and she is by far the best female vocalist. By the way, let me rush to hospital right away. David Seomana

8. MFR Souls - Bathandwa (Official Music Video) ft. Bassie

Are you looking for a song to make your day? Then, consider listening to MFR Souls' Bathandwa. The track is highly entertaining, and it has received lots of acceptance from entertainment lovers. It is a song you will be obsessed with after listening to it. Since it was published on the YouTube channel on the 28th of January, 2021, more than one million people have viewed it. Here are some reactions from viewers:

I don't speak this beautiful language but all I know is that South African music especially amapiano you are the best. Bello_zart

My guts instinct told me that MFR Soul dropped something big. After listening I was forced to download and dance inside the blankets. Mavhaga Ronewa

9. Master KG x Ghetto Kids - Themba Lam (Official Dance Video) Feat Mpumi and Prince Benza

The SA streets and beyond have not recovered from Jerusalem fever. While still savoring the beat and the melody, Master KG is back with another hit song featuring Uganda's Triplets Ghetto Kids. The song is a track from the Ithemba Lam album, and since it was uploaded to the YouTube channel on the 12th of February, 2021, it has received well over 976,000 views. Below is what fans have to say of the hit track:

Master KG, the world is listening to your music, it's spreading faster than Covid and it's amazing. Keep up the good work man, greetings from Croatia. Josip B

Master KG knows what's going to kill me. I really wanna go crazy every time I listen to his music. Actually this one makes me think of someone special I lost December 2020. She was special like no other girl. This song reminds me of her. Thank you Master KG. Nottie Pretorius

10. Busiswa - Makazi (feat. Mr JazziQ) Official Music Video

Lovers of culture gather here; this song is for you. The music video is colourful, and some of the clothes worn depict the beauty of South Africa dressing and culture. Besides, the vibes in this song have a way of reviving you each time you listen to it. No wonder, since it was uploaded to the YouTube channel on the 29th of January, 2021, more than 975,000 people have viewed it. Viewers had this to say about the video:

This makes me proud to call myself a SOUTH AFRICAN regardless of how difficult our situation is right now, we still make great music. There is hope child. Skhumbuzo Dladla

3:55 gives me chills and makes me feel like a goddess... Even if I dont understand what she's saying it resonates with me. I love South Africa's music to the core.️ Alexander Valentina

11. Sho Madjozi - Shahumba (Official Music Video) ft. Thomas Chauke

Shahumba is a deal-breaking record that combines beautifully hard-hitting contemporary drums with Xitsonga traditional music guitar riffs and groove. Produced by Tboy Daflame and the celebrated Dr Thomas Chauke, the music video began by showing a portrait of a young girl whose dream was to become a musician and transition into the present day when she is popular and become notable.

After uploading it on the 11th of March, 2021, the video has garnered over 700,000 views on the YouTube channel. Below are a few words of what fans are saying about the song:

As an Indian guy, I'm not familiar with the lyrics but man does this song hit hard! I know of the legend that is Thomas Chauke. Top Top Collab! Darryl Govender

KZN Pietermaritzburg, Salute Sho M...!!!! Respect to uncle Thomas Chauke, where I was born in 1995 you were already on the ball. My Dad was from Mozambique and loved Thomas Chauke - lindokuhle bongani

12. Mr JazziQ – Aya’loya Ama’neighbour (ft. Killer Kau, Reece Madlisa & Zuma)

Listening to songs like Mr JazziQ's Aya'loya Ama'neighbour in a new year is an indication that beautiful hit tracks are on the way from South Africa's music industry. The track features Killer Kau, Reece Madlisa, and Zuma, and that makes the song a must-hear for you.

Since it was published on the YouTube channel on the 15th of January, 2021, it has been viewed more than 582,000 times. Some of the reactions to the song are below:

I play this song very loud to disturb my next door neighbors. MADD OG GUNN JA HOSEA

I heard this banger on the video of major league and Mr Jazzi himself on the balcony mix. KATLEGO MAKWELA

13. Prince Benza - Ngiyavuma [feat Master KG & Miss Twaggy]

Singer, songwriter, and producer Prince Benza features top artists ’Jerusalem’ Master KG and Miss Twaggy in this latest SA music. It is a perfect option if you love to vibe to love songs. It is a proclamation of love, sung in Zulu. The three minutes and 30 seconds song has garnered over 531,000 views since it was first uploaded on the YouTube channel on the 22nd of January, 2021. Check out what fans are saying on the song below:

Am always in love with Master KG's production, only problem is the language. Pls always subtitle. It will help people who don't understand the language to understand, thanks. Much love from Nigeria. THE BOOMSHAKALAKA MEDIA

Was waiting for this HIT song since last year 2020 April when MKG made a Facebook video with the young brother. I played all songs in the album hoping to find it but was disappointed. It's finally here now. Thanks for the good sounds MKG. Let's do this. Buchizga Richarrison

14. Prince Kaybee - Ebabayo (Official Music Video) ft. Nokwazi

If ever there were doubts about Prince Kaybee, his latest SA music is proof that he is made for this. The song is genius. He collaborated with Nokwazi to unleash powerful beats with corresponding powerful singing. The video was uploaded on the YouTube channel on the 2nd of March, 2021, and has over 366,000 views with interesting reviews, including the following:

Believe it or not, I love listening as far as up north in Finland: in the land of snow and reindeers. South african house 5/5. Alpin Weiss

This song gives me goosebumps, and Nokwazi is one damn talented vocalist. Shooo! Florentia Zwane

15. Mr Brown - Thandolwam Nguwe (feat Makhadzi & Zanda Zakuza)

Thandolwam Nguwe is one of the leading songs released in 2021. There is no dull moment with this audio track, as it starts with beats that will make you eager to hear the vocals. After the song premiered on the YouTube channel on the 22nd of January, 2021, close to 200,000 people have listened to it. Below are some of their reactions:

The best of the best Mr Brown. Much love for you my brother from another Mother. You rock. Ntsako Makhubele

This is so good, I don't know how many times I played this song since I heard it. Fidel Shivuri

Watching and listening to the above top South African songs, you will realise that some songs are not leaving this list any time soon. South African music is gaining popularity around the world.

