Top 30 Amapiano songs from 2023-24: Best Amapiano hits you should listen to

Amapiano songs are the most played songs in South Africa. They are played on the mainstream media, entertainment joints, events, and public vehicles. Discover the top Amapiano songs that have trended between 2023 and 2024 below.

South African artists who have released trending Amapiano hits from 2023-24. Photo: @RealKabzaDeSmall, @Tyllaaaaaaa, @NkosazanaNzama (modified by author)

The Amapiano music genre combines Kwaito, Gqom, and piano jazz beats. If you listen to it keenly, you will notice soft house music beats in the background. Trending Amapiano songs can make you dance all the negative energy or bad mood out of your soul and body.

The top 30 Amapiano songs from 2023-24

The past decade marked the influx of new Amapiano songs. The world realized something great was brewing in South Africa's music arena, and before the citizens knew it, Amapiano tracks were trending on social media. Below are the latest Amapiano hits and remixes:

30. Water - Tyla

Water by Tyla has been trending worldwide since October 2023. It has been among the most listened-to Amapiano songs globally since the end of last year. Hundreds of millions of fans have watched this track on YouTube.

29. Imithandazo - Kabza De Small & Mthunzi (Ft. Young Stunna, DJ Maphorisa, Sizwe Alakine & UmthakathiKush)

Imithandazo is an electrifying collaboration with a vibrant fusion of hip-hop and Afro-pop elements. The track showcases the exceptional talents of the artists, as their distinct styles seamlessly blend to create infectious and uplifting music.

28. Keneilwe - Wanitwa Mos, Nkosazana Daughter & Master KG (Ft. Dalom Kids)

Keneilwe is an electrifying collaboration with a vibrant fusion of hip-hop and Afro-pop elements. The track showcases the exceptional talents of the artists, as their distinct styles seamlessly blend to create infectious and uplifting music.

27. Funk 55 - Shakes & Les, Zee Nxumalo, and DBN Gogo (Ft. Ceeka RSA and Chley)

Funk 55 is probably one of the coolest Amapiano songs. It is among the hottest songs in Mzansi right now. Everything falls into place, from the masterfully crafted beat and sweet vocals.

26. Dubula (Nyusa Nyusa) - HarryCane x Master KG & DJ Latimmy (Ft. Eemoh)

The Dubula (Remake) is doing better than the original song. Nonetheless, both tracks have performed exceptionally well. Most songs that Master KG has worked on have become national bangers, including this one.

25. Masithokoze - DJ Stokie and Eemoh

Masithokoze confirms South Africa makes some of the best music in the world. Amapiano lovers usually flock to YouTube and other streaming platforms whenever DJ Stokie drops a new song.

24. Isgubhu - Sam Deep, Njelic, and Aymos

Isgubhu is a therapeutic song. Listening to the meaning of the lyrics and paying attention to the well-crafted beats of this song can reduce stress. Sam Deep, Njelic, and Aymos prove they are so talented with this track.

23. Jealousy - Ceeka RSA & Tyler ICU

Ceeka RSA and Tyler ICU gave their best in this song. Jealousy will make you feel stronger and smile despite people's envy of your success. Your attitude towards your enemies might improve after listening to this song.

22. Makhelwane - Wanitwa Mos x Nkosazana Daughter & Master KG (Ft. Casswell P)

Wanitwa Mos, Nkosazana Daughter, and Master KG are a fantastic team. Most songs they work on surpassing the expectations of their fans. Makhelwane has a sweet sound and can make you dance even without understanding the lyrics.

21. Izenzo - Bassie & Aymos (Ft. T-Man SA)

Bassie and Aymos showcase their lyrical prowess and incredible vocals in Izenzo. T-Man SA's vocals also suit this track because he makes the lyrics sound even better.

20. Banyana Ke Bafana - Pabi Cooper, Focalistic, and Ch'cco (Ft. LuuDadeeja & Nobantu Vilakazi)

If a chance arises, Banyana Ke Bafana can make you vote for South Africa to represent the continent in music. Fans do not seem to have enough of this song, which confirms that Mzansi's native languages are perfect when turned into music.

19. Hosanna - Masterkraft (Ft. Chike)

This beautiful song turns sad moods into pure joy. If you have never experienced this, Hosanna will give you your first encounter. The gospel track will make you move your furniture and dance your sorrows away. Hosanna's views skyrocketed to over 800k within a week.

18. Umlando - 9umba (Ft. Sino Msolo, Young Stunna & Sir Trill)

Everything turns into gold when South artists work together. Umlando is one of the hottest Amapiano songs. Sino Msolo, Young Stunna, and Sir Trill make the audience enjoy every second they spend on this track.

17. Adiwele - Young Stunna (Ft. Kabza De Small & DJ Maphorisa)

Adiwele means crossing over or having an event spill to the next day. The song is perfect for those who want to party non-stop till the next day. Kabza De Small uniquely combined the low and high bass to create a classic sound.

16. Dali Nguwe - Wanitwa Mos and Master KG (Ft. Nkosazana Daughter, Basetsana, & Obeey Amor)

Wanitwa Mos and Master KG did commendable work on Dali Nguwe. After listening to this new Amapiano song severally, you might begin to sing it randomly and wonder why it stuck in your mind so fast.

15. Abo Mvelo - Daliwango (Ft. Mellow, Sleazy & MJ)

Abo Mvelo showcases exemplary creativity in his powerful tracks. Mellow, Sleazy, and MJ demonstrated how artists with diverse music styles create the best songs. Most Abo Mvelo fans do not joke with petty critics.

14. Tanzania - Uncle Waffles and Tony Duardo (Ft. Sino Msolo & Boibizza)

Uncle Waffles and Tony Duardo's performance in Tanzania is outstanding. The audio gathered more than 900k YouTube views in less than three months.

13. Nomathemba - DJGivy Baby (Ft. Nkosazana Daughter, Sir Trill & Soa Mattrix)

Nomathemba is unquestionably one of the best Amapiano collaborations. It sets the mood for a chilled and happy atmosphere and keeps one calm as the beats and lyrics speak to their heart.

12. Lala Ngoxolo - Big Zulu, Mduduzi Ncube, and Siya Ntuli

Lala Ngoxolo is among the most touching funeral Amapiano songs. South African artists are setting the pace for other artists by uniting people of all races, genders, sexualities, religions, etc., through music. Big Zulu, Mduduzi Ncube, and Siya Ntuli brought the whole country together in this tribute to the late Riky Rick.

11. Bambelela - DBN Gogo, Felo Le Tee, Pabi Cooper, and Young Stunna

DBN Gogo, Felo Le Tee, Pabi Cooper, and Young Stunna must have spent many hours on this track. Bambelela makes you feel the world suddenly become better than before you tuned in.

10. Hustle - DJ Neptune (Ft. Focalistic)

Hustle has slow but refreshing beats. DJ Neptune, Focalistic and backup voices sound like they are reciting a poem in the chorus. The track should not miss in your next party's playlist.

9. Sondela - Venom and Shishiliza (Ft. Yumbs, Raspy, Blxckie, Riky Rick, & Tshego)

Sondela brought the entire Mzansi into tears. It was the last song 34-year-old Riky Rick (an Award-winning hip hop star from Cape Town) was featured in before committing suicide. May his soul rest in eternal peace.

8. 16 Days No Sleep - Focalistic, Madumane, Mellow and Sleazy (Ft. DJ Maphorisa)

16 Days No Sleep will have you nodding your head from the beginning to the end. The addictive song can even tempt you to postpone your house chores for a few hours of electric dancing while on loop or replay. Gaining more than a million views is a good performance.

7. Megalo - Reece Madlisa and Zuma (Ft. Spura & Classic Deep)

Reece Madlisa and Zuma share stunning musical chemistry. Their vocals blend so well in Megalo. The talented Spura and upcoming producer Classic Deep also did justice to the song.

6. Teka - Mr JazziQ, Mellow and Sleazy (Ft. MJ & Djy Ma'Ten)

Have you ever heard a lovely song that takes your breath away within seconds? You do not need to watch a video for Teka to soothe your heart. The charming beats and lyrics are enough to leave you breathless. Hopefully, the video will be out before you know it.

5. Bakwa Lah - Major League Djz, Mathandos, and Nvcho (Ft. C4 Djs)

Bakwa Lah makes you wish you could thank the artists in person for creating a masterpiece. Most people who have listened to it admit that it is among the most entertaining Amapiano songs.

4. Selema (Po Po) - Musa Keys and Loui

Good things happen whenever Tanzanian and South African artists combine their talents and skills. Selema (Po Po) is one of the many samples; more beautiful collaborations like this are yet to come. East Africa is excited to see these Mzansi stars add Swahili words to this song.

3. High et Monalisa Mashup - The 7th Sound choir

The voices of the 7th Sound choir, especially the sweet sopranos, tear into one's heart and leave a lasting impact. Driving with this fantastic song on loud volume sounds crazy but stirs the best feeling. You will not hesitate to nod your head to the beats.

2. Ameno Amapiano Remix (You Wanna Bamba) - Goya Menor and Nektunez

Ameno Amapiano Remix is about a dad disappointed with his child for joining a cult for money. The father had vowed that his child would never be a gangster. The original song is over a decade old. Goya Menor and Nektunez took it to the next level.

1. Dipatje Tsa Felo (Lyrics) - Felo Le Tee and Myztro (Ft. Daliwonga)

No one would dare hit the dislike button on this sweet song. The track brings out the beauty of using the native language and therapeutic beats in music. You are missing quality entertainment if you have not listened to Dipatje Tsa Felo.

What are Amapiano songs?

Amapiano is a house music subgenre that emerged in South Africa in the mid-2010s. It is a hybrid of jazz, deep house, and lounge music. Amapiano means "the pianos" in the Nguni tribe of South Africa.

Who made Amapiano famous?

DJ/producer duo MFR Souls are the pioneers of Amapiano. Tumelo "Force" Mabe and Tumelo "Maero" Nedondwe met in 2009 and became music partners around 2013.

Why do people like Amapiano?

People like Amapiano because it is a perfect fusion of synths, percussion, and melodic voices.

Amapiano music is one of the best things that have ever happened to the African music industry. Music lovers now have something to wake up to daily. The future of this music is bright.

