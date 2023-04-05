Wright Ngubeni will be making his TV comeback this month after his long absence from the spotlight

The former Generations actor will be hosting a show, and it will be available on Showmax and Moja Love

The DStv channel dropped the hot trailer on its YouTube channel, and Mzansi is excited to see Wright's big return

Moja Love and Showmax are collaborating on their first show, kuRuff, and its first episode will premiere on Showmax on April 17, 2023.

Wright to host kuRuff on Moja Love and Showmax

Wright Ngubeni will present the 13-part show that focuses on the challenges that breadwinners face and will touch on the topic of black tax.

"In each episode, Ngubeni will hear from both the sole breadwinner and their dependents before staging an intervention to try to improve the situation.”

The former Generations actor said the issue of black tax is complex, and people handle it differently.

“It’s rough. I think the line between responsibilities and entitlement is very complex. KuRuff is about changing lives in a positive way and having conversations that we, as black people, seldom have.”

Showmax releases trailer for new show about black tax

Showmax dropped the trailer, and the 40-second clip was enough to get South Africans excited. Many were shocked to see Wright after his hiatus from the entertainment industry.

After the premiere, an episode will be uploaded on Showmax every Tuesday. The airing schedule for Moja Love has not been released, reported ZAlebs. Watch the trailer below:

@olerile._.mathanyela said:

"Bana ba bangwe are financially overstretched because of black tax."

@andieyandiey commented:

"Financially overstretched you say."

@hl.974 commented:

"Eish Mara why."

@sahiphopday2day mentioned:

"Ah Jonathan."

