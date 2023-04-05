Fetch Your Life hitmaker Prince Kaybee stated in a post that he wishes to collaborate with Heavy K

The DJ said he is excited to make music again after terminating his contract with Universal Music

Mzansi was overjoyed and even dropped a list of other musicians Prince Kaybee should feature, including Bucie and Professor

Prince Kaybee is a free man now that he has cut ties with Universal Music. The DJ is already planning which talented artists to feature in his impeccable catalogue, and Heavy K is at the top of his list.

Prince Kaybee has his fans jumping for joy after saying he wants to collaborate with Heavy K. Image: @princekaybee_sa and @heavykdrumboss

The contract termination with Universal Music appears to have been long overdue, as Prince has been in a celebratory mood since announcing it publicly.

The Club Controller hitmaker even claimed that after announcing his departure, his Spotify streams increased by 7%, and his fans said they'd been waiting for him to go independent so they could show him their love.

Prince Kaybee wants to collaborate with Heavy K

Taking to Twitter, Prince Kaybee expressed his desire to work with Heavy K.

According to Sunday World, the two DJs have had their fair share of issues with recording labels that have kept them from succeeding, but they are now ready to take the world by storm.

Check out Prince Kaybee's tweet below:

Mzansi excited about Prince Kaybee and Heavy K's potential song collab

@topking03 said:

"You need to make it happen. The collab would be amazing and please add Nolwazi, Bucie, Busiswa, Professor, Mpumi, Ziyon and Donald."

@mzamogalore shared:

"House music would be resurrected."

@RealMaghwayaVJ posted:

"Seeing this tweet makes my heart happy because I know the song collaboration would destroy other music genres. Go for it my brother."

@GI_Irvin replied:

"I hope he agrees."

@lunga_Mzimba commented:

"Please, make it happen. We miss house music. We can't listen to amapiano all the time."

@XMahlati wrote:

"That would slap knowing he inspired you "

@i_Thabang added:

"Both of you are music geniuses and a song collaboration would be amazing."

Sjava reveals Mass Country was supposed to be a collab between him and Supa Mega, Mzansi feels robbed

In other stories, Briefly News reported that AKA's posthumous album Mass Country was supposed to be a collaboration between him and Sjava.

According to SA Hip Hop Mag, Mass Country producer Zadok recently took fans on a two-year journey of producing Supa Mega's last album, from music production to song features.

Zadok revealed the initial plan for Mass Country was for AKA and Sjava to release it as a collaborative album.

