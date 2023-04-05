Mass Country producer Zadok has revealed that AKA's posthumous album was supposed to be a collaboration between Supa Mega and Sjava

Zadok said the assassinated Company rapper wanted to incorporate Sjava's Maskandi elements into his sound

Sjava confirmed that it was indeed supposed to happen, leaving Mzansi to wonder how impactful the joint project would have been

AKA's posthumous album Mass Country was supposed to be a collaboration between him and Sjava.

Sjava confirmed he almost dropped 'Mass Country' with AKA as a collaborative album.

Source: Instagram

This new revelation makes sense given that AKA named the album Mass Country as a wordplay for Maskandi, and Sjava's unique sound would have fitted perfectly.

Aside from the wordplay, ZAlebs reported that Mega wanted the album to take over the nation, and the two artists would have taken it to new heights given that they are the most nominated musicians at the 2023 Metro FM Music Awards.

Mass Country producer details how AKA and Sjava's collab would have worked

According to SA Hip Hop Mag, Mass Country producer Zadok recently took fans on a two-year journey of producing AKA's last album, from music production to song features.

Zadok revealed the initial plan for Mass Country was for AKA and Sjava to release it as a collaborative album.

“Funny enough, the initial concept of this project, there was a conversation about a joint project between AKA and Sjava because of the Maskandi influence that Kiernan wanted to have in the Mass Country. Obviously, that didn’t work, but in the end, we managed to still get Sjava on the track.”

Sjava confirms he and AKA almost released Mass Country together

Sjava, who is no stranger to collaborative albums as he is gearing up for a new project called Inkabi Zezwe with Big Zulu, confirmed in a tweet that what Zidok said was true.

Music fans who enjoy both Supa Mega and Sjava's sounds wished they could go back in time and have Mass Country released as a collaborative album by the two talented musicians.

@sphesihle_cm said:

"Eh bafethu, angisakhoni. First, it was the AKA and K.O collab album, and now this? Ngiyekeleni. Kuningi and ngiyi one "

@AvieSelani shared:

"I wished it happened kodwa."

@Eric16volts posted:

"Knowing the artistic nature of Supa Mega, Mass Country is wordplay adjacent to the word Maskandi "

@MVProJileka replied:

"Mass Country (Maskandi) now it makes sense."

