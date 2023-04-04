South Africans have reacted angrily to those who called Caiphus Semenya an opportunist for requesting 50% royalties from AKA's record label, Sony Music

Peeps said the Jazz legend deserves every penny made by Supa Mega from sampling his work in his Mass Country song Diary without his permission

This comes after AKA's fans, the Megacy, criticised Semenya's timing in requesting royalties following their fave's assassination in Durban

Mzansi has stood up for Ntante Caiphus Semenya after being disrespected by AKA's fans, affectionately known as the Megacy.

According to Sunday World, the jazz maestro made headlines when he demanded 50% royalties from AKA's record label after the late rapper sampled his work without permission for the second time.

The first time AKA used Caiphus' work was in his hit song Caiphus Song in 2018, but he apologised and promised to credit the musician.

However, Supa Mega sampled Caiphus' work in his Mass Country song Diary without the musician's permission again, and he felt disrespected. Caiphus took the legal route, but the Megacy has been throwing hate at him for wanting what's rightfully his after AKA's assassination in Durban.

Mzansi defends Caiphus Semenya after he was criticised for suing AKA

The question that arose after the legal battle was made public was, "Why now?" Many people who had not even read Caiphus' demands slammed him, saying he's an opportunist.

This comes on the heels of Mass Country being certified gold, being nominated six times for Metro FM awards, and charting well on music streaming services and radio.

However, some people defended ntate Caiphus when @rashid_kay dragged him in a tweet.

@Shayzar said:

"There's nothing sneaky here. When you owe me, the estate has to compensate what he rightly owes, besides we all know @SAMROMusic money from copyright comes in years late most of the time."

@ThaboMatseba shared:

"Mega sampled and released two songs without permission, and yes, Mr Semenya approached him initially when the first song was released. Mega's team failed him again."

@mashoata posted:

"Have some shame."

@WolfLXXXVIII replied:

"Ntate Caiphus doesn't listen to AKA's music. He didn't know he didn't get his rights cleared. AKA bumped into him and told him he did him wrong and would sort it out, but he didn't. Someone recently was creating an AKA compilation and contacted him to make him aware of the second song."

@MoorishKeith commented:

"One of “Those songs,” i.e. Diary, was released on the new album after AKA passed, so how would he have known? Also, according to the article, Semenya did approach AKA about the Caiphus Song, and AKA said he’d fix it."

@Le2o wrote:

"It's his work though and permission was needed. Akayithathe yonke if he can."

