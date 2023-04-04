Wish On Florida restaurant in Durban has announced that it will be shutting its doors after Tibz and Kiernan Forbes' tragic murders on its doorstep

The owners admitted that they have been experiencing a severe downturn in customers following the incident

The statement also announced that a final event dubbed "The Last Supper" will be hosted on April 10

Wish On Florida has announced it will shut down after Tibz and AKA's murders. After eating at the restaurant in February, the popular rapper and his longtime friend were gunned down.

Wish On Florida is closing permanently following AKA and Tibz's murders. Image: @wishonflorida and @akaworldwide

Source: Instagram

Wish On Florida to shut down following the double murders on their doorstep

The restaurant's director Philani Kweyama issued a statement announcing that the restaurant will be shutting its doors for good.

According to TimesLIVE, the statement revealed that Wish lost significant business following the tragic incident. Part of the statement read:

"In light of the tragic event on our doorstep we have experienced a severe downturn in business which leaves the directors with no choice but to close the business permanently as the brand equity of Wish On Florida has been deeply hindered."

Kweyama also thanked the staff and stakeholders who successfully made Wish On Florida a success. He noted that keeping the restaurant open was not an easy task, but AKA and Tibz's murders pushed them to the edge. He said:

"To our staff members who are the fabric that held Wish On Florida together — this was not an easy decision. Our efforts to keep our doors open to ensure the security of your employment has been difficult and, unfortunately, the above-mentioned has led to an untimely farewell."

Wish On Florida to host final event dubbed " The Last Supper"

Wish On Florida will be shutting down on April 10, and to bid farewell to their loyal customers, the management is hosting a last meal for them.

"We invite the public to join us on our last trading week as we have an exciting line-up of activations from the 7th of April 2023 leading up to “The Last Supper” on the 10th of April 2023."

Source: Briefly News